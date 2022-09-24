CINCINNATI – Indiana took a significant step up in competition this afternoon and in the first half against Cincinnati the Hoosiers found they are not ready to compete against that level of team.
The Bearcats' passing game behind quarterback Ben Bryant moved the ball almost at will through the air and took advantage of a couple of Indiana blown coverages for big plays. The result is a 38-10 lead at halftime for the hosts, who have out-gained the Hoosiers 323-168.
The biggest play of the half came just after Indiana had knotted the score at 3 with a nice first-quarter drive. On the first play of Cincinnati's ensuing possession, there was a miscommunication in the IU secondary and Cincinnati receiver Tyler Scott ended up running free down the middle with no defensive back within 10 yards of him. Bryant found him with a perfect throw for a 75-yard touchdown and the Bearcats have led ever since.
Indiana had those type of defensive breakdowns a couple of times in the first few games of the season and coach Tom Allen kept insisting they would bite harder against better teams. That prediction bore out today. The disappointing part of that breakdown was that it came from All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen, one of Indiana's best players on defense. With no safety help over the top, he got turned around and let the receiver run directly past him for the biggest play of the game so far. Indiana would like to be able to leave Mullen on an island like that and trust he won't get burned, but he did so there.
Scott struck again against Mullen later in the half, beating him down the middle for a 34-yard touchdown over the top. This time, he was in decent coverage, but Bryant made an outstanding throw that put the ball directly on Scott's fingertips in the end zone.
The difficult part of Indiana's struggles in the secondary – Bryant 17 of 21 for 317 yards and four touchdowns – was the Hoosiers played relatively well in other facets of the game. The defensive line, which has been the team's biggest question mark since the preseason, acquitted itself well for the most part, holding the Bearcats to 12 yards on 10 carries and sacking Bryant deep in Cincinnati territory to force a punt that gave IU the ball on the Bearcat 39. The Hoosiers have certainly not been pushed around up front. Three of the points Cincinnati scored came after Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak threw an interception to set the Bearcats up at the IU 6 and the defense did well to hold the hosts to a field goal (safety Devon Matthews made a beautiful read on third-and-goal to stop the play for no gain).
Bazelak made a couple of questionable decisions – the interception was the most obvious, but he also took a 19-yard sack on third-and-long when he had ample time to throw the ball away – but he also hit some very nice throws, including a nifty backshoulder throw to Cam Camper for 19 yards to set up Indiana's touchdown, which came on a 19-yard wheel route to running back Josh Henderson. The yin and yang of Bazelak continues: at times he looks like an All-Big Ten passer, with a solid, accurate arm and good pocket presence, and other times he tries to do far too much and costs his team significantly.
Henderson, meanwhile, went a long way toward establishing himself as Indiana's top running back in the first half today. The Hoosier offensive line has opened little room for the IU running backs today, but Henderson has done a better job than Shaun Shivers of making something out of nothing. The North Carolina transfer is running hard and is a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield. Shivers had one nice run, but otherwise the highlights have come from Henderson and he'll probably get more touches in the second half.
Indiana found out how much more work it has to do before it belongs on the field against a good team. After letting the Hoosiers hang around for a while, the Bearcats emphatically slammed the door late in the first half. We'll find out in the second half whether this IU team will wilt in the face of its first loss.