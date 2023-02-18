BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis is in the top 5 in the history of Indiana basketball in scoring.
The senior forward took his place among a hallowed group which also includes Calbert Cheaney, Steve Alford, Don Schlundt and AJ Guyton, this afternoon at Assembly Hall with – what else? – a strong move inside for a layup against a helpless Illinois front line. With the basket, Jackson-Davis moved past his coach, Mike Woodson, who scored 2,061 points in four seasons with the Hoosiers from 1976 to 1980. After scoring 11 points in the first half on 5-for-6 shooting, Jackson-Davis has 2,066 in his career.
The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball got off to a quick start against the visiting Illini, adding four blocks and three rebounds to his first-half point total. He was unhappy with the way he started the game against Northwestern on Wednesday and blamed himself for Indiana's 19-point halftime deficit in that contest. The Hoosiers trail 38-35 at the half today, but that is in no way the fault of Jackson-Davis, who brought energy from the opening tip.
The problem for Indiana is Matthew Mayer. The Illini forward was sick the first time these teams met and did not score, going 0 for 4 from the field. Now fully healthy and with Illini leading scorer Terrence Shannon sidelined because of a concussion, Mayer has almost the entire offense for Illinois, scoring 16 points on 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Indiana has no answer for him defensively as he has scored over and around Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks. He hoisted up a couple of shots which could have been accurately described as heat checks and they went down. He's a 37% 3-point shooter, so he might not remain this red-hot all afternoon, but he has already evened Illinois' odds considerably without Shannon. The other problem for Indiana is Mayer's shooting ability requires the Hoosiers to send a frontcourt player to stay with him on the perimeter. That takes someone out of the paint for IU and the result has been 10 offensive rebounds and 11 second-chance points for the Illini.
The Hoosiers have put together a decent offensive performance, though they have been somewhat loose with the ball. Jalen Hood-Schifino has three turnovers – including a fastbreak lob to an open Jackson-Davis which missed badly – and several other plays on which he lost the ball and was lucky a teammate was first to find it. Indiana is getting out in transition as often as possible, with Jackson-Davis and Thompson whipping outlet passes to Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway to get the break started on many occasions. That makes for an entertaining brand of basketball, though the Illini have done a relatively solid job of getting back in transition and have blocked some IU transition layup attempts at the rim.
The first time these teams met, Jackson-Davis scored 35 points on 15-for-19 shooting while facing almost entirely single post coverage from the Illini. Illinois coach Brad Underwood clearly felt that strategy left something to be desired because he sent multiple defenders at Jackson-Davis on nearly every post touch for the national player of the year candidate today. The Illini varied their defenses, sometimes sending a true double team, sometimes floating another defender in Jackson-Davis's area, sometimes only sending the second defender when he started his move. The IU star started quickly, but did not score for a 12:12 stretch until a rebound fortuitously bounced right to him just before the half. He did, however, facilitate some good ball movement for open shots for the Hoosiers; Miller Kopp made a pair of 3s, one of them from about 28 feet, to keep IU in the game.
It was a relatively sloppy half for the Hoosiers and that, plus Mayer's excellent performance, has pushed IU into a hole against a team missing its best player. Indiana needs someone besides Jackson-Davis to step up. Who is it going to be?