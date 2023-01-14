BLOOMINGTON – Indiana brought its defense to Assembly Hall this afternoon.
After giving up more than 80 points in three consecutive games for the first time since February 1998 and getting flat-out embarrassed on that end of the floor against Penn State, the Hoosiers redoubled their effort against Wisconsin and got some results, holding the Badgers without a point for nearly five minutes in the game's earliest stages and limiting the visitors to 33% shooting in the first half.
Unfortunately for Indiana, the Hoosiers have not been particularly good on offense in their own right and a rock fight has broken out in Bloomington. At halftime, Indiana leads 21-20 thanks to six points and three rebounds from Jordan Geronimo and seven rebounds from Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Indiana's defensive effort was apparent from the opening possession, however, when the Hoosiers guarded Wisconsin effectively for 25 straight seconds, leading to a round of applause from the Assembly Hall faithful, before Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn rattled in a difficult 18-foot fadeaway over a solid contest from Trey Galloway. The Badgers then missed their next six shots as the Hoosiers guarded on the perimeter in a way not seen from this team in weeks. IU was able to stay in front of its man on most plays and doing so kept the Hoosiers out of rotations. On the few occasions Wisconsin was able to get Indiana into a rotation, the Hoosiers were far more disciplined than they had been against Penn State and got out to the open shooter far more quickly with a better contest at the end. As a result, Wisconsin, one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the country, went 2 for 8 from beyond the arc. Indiana stayed engaged defensively in part through a full-court press, which frustrated Wisconsin's attempts to inbound the ball on more than one occasion.
Crucial to Indiana's defensive effort is the play of the IU big men against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl. The 7-foot Crowl, who is averaging 12.9 points, is long and has a nice touch around the rim, but he is not the same kind of athlete as Jackson-Davis and Jackson-Davis was extremely disciplined in post defense, refusing to fall for any of Crowl's fakes and blocking three shots as a result. Crowl did not score until close to 14 minutes into the game. The Hoosiers also had a plan to get Jackson-Davis some rare rest: use Logan Duncomb against Crowl. That plan worked and Duncomb held his own against the Wisconsin veteran, standing his ground in the post – drawing yey another round of applause from the crowd – and even grabbing an offensive rebound.
On offense, Indiana was less effective, shooting just 30% from the field and 0 for 5 from 3-point range. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates each took a couple of contested jumpers which were probably unnecessary and had very little chance of going in. There were also relatively few opportunities to get out and run because, while Wisconsin turned the ball over somewhat more than usual against IU's suffocating defense, the Badgers' giveaways mostly amounted to throwing the ball out of bounds rather than to the Hoosiers. Wisconsin committed six turnovers after coming into the game giving the ball away just 9.3 times per contest, but IU has zero fastbreak points. One of the few times Indiana tried to get out in transition, Jackson-Davis beat his man down the floor, but Trey Galloway threw his outlet pass well over the big man's head and out of bounds.
Wisconsin got somewhat better shots near the end of the half as Indiana's defensive energy began to wane somewhat. The Hoosiers will not be able to win this game without finding someone to provide consistent offense. The Badgers are taking Jackson-Davis away with double teams and although he is making the right pass out of it on a regular basis, he is not getting enough help, making this look more like last year's IU team than what the Hoosiers have put on the court this season. Still, this is an enormous improvement from recent games for the Hoosiers and a (small) sign all might not be lost for this team.
Meanwhile, it has been a somewhat difficult return to Indiana so far for Central Noble product Connor Essegian, who was first off the bench for the Badgers, but is 1 for 5 from the field for five points. The freshman guard hit a 3 with about 2:30 to go in the half and also grabbed three rebounds.