BLOOMINGTON – For most of the season, Indiana has had two players on its roster capable of performing like stars: Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino.
So when those two started a combined 0 for 8 from the field against Michigan State this afternoon it was not particularly surprising there wasn't much offense for the Hoosiers in the early going. IU went more than four minutes without a basket early on against the Spartans, missing seven consecutive shots during the stretch, but surged later in the half and lead the Spartans 37-32 at halftime after trailing for most of the period.
There was some solid offense for IU in the very early going. On one play in particular, Michigan State sent a double team at Jackson-Davis in the post and the Hoosier forward passed out to the perimeter, starting a string of excellent ball movement which ended in an open 3 for Trey Galloway, who knocked it down. Galloway hit a pair of 3s to give Indiana an 8-7 lead, but then the Hoosiers' drought began and Michigan State ripped off a 10-0 run to take control. During the drought, the Spartans mixed up their coverages of Jackson-Davis, sometimes leaving him one on one with Mady Sissoko in the post and other times floating a second defender in his area after he caught the ball (about as close to a true double team as the Spartans ever get). Jackson-Davis continued to make the right play most of the time, but he missed some shots around the basket he usually makes in the early going. That shifted as the half wore on and he became more assertive going to the rim. Despite his quiet start, Jackson-Davis has 13 points and six rebounds at the break. Malik Reneau picked up some of the slack, as well, scoring a couple times in the post and grabbing three rebounds.
Hood-Schifino, meanwhile, was frustrated most of the half, going 1 for 5 from the field for two points. He finally made a basket with little more than six minutes left in the half on a strong drive to the rim in transition for a finger roll, but most of his shot attempts were difficult contested jumpers and the five-star freshman had little space to operate in the halfcourt as Michigan State packed the paint.
The biggest problem for IU, especially early on, was the play of Michigan State stretch 4 Joey Hauser, who scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting in the first 5:54, not only scoring over and around Jordan Geronimo but then taking Race Thompson off the dribble on back-to-back possessions immediately upon Thompson returning to the court for the first time in nearly 2 1/2 weeks. Thompson, who had been since the loss to Iowa with a knee injury, played three minutes and notched a steal, but he is clearly not 100% and it's unclear how much he'll be able to give the Hoosiers today. Somewhat surprisingly, Indiana's best option next to Jackson-Davis today has been Reneau, who has been strong on the boards and in the paint and relatively disciplined in guarding Hauser, who scored just three points in the last 14 minutes of the half.
The IU offense finally got somewhat on track as the half went on and Jackson-Davis got a measure of revenge on Hauser for the latter's opening flurry, throwing down an enormous dunk on the Spartan forward's head in transition and then staring him down. Hauser shoved Jackson-Davis in the chest to get the IU forward away from him, part of a chippy first half which also saw Miller Kopp get called for a flagrant foul for a (relatively mild) check of Sissoko in the backcourt. Sissoko took exception to the play and got in Kopp's face and then he and Jackson-Davis exchanged angry words before they were separated. These teams don't appear to like each other much and the Hoosiers have made this a game at halftime after the Spartans led by as many as nine a couple of times. It didn't hurt that MSU went just 2 for 9 from 3-point range despite a bevy of open looks, which likely won't be repeated in the second half (the Spartans are a top 40 3-point shooting team in the country, making 37.8% coming in), so Indiana will have to tighten up on defense, but for right now, the Hoosiers have all the momentum. They ended the half on a 21-7 run.