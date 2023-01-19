CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Indiana's start against Illinois was a nightmare. Just 1:54 into the game, Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson called a timeout to help his team regroup after the Fighting Illini scored the game's first four points and forced turnovers on IU's first two (almost three) possessions.
Whichever button Woodson pressed in the timeout, it worked. After that, Indiana's start turned into a dream as the Hoosiers ripped off the next 12 points and led by as many as 19 on the way to a 43-33 margin at halftime. Indiana is shooting 67% at halftime, while Illinois is at 39%. The Illini missed eight straight shots after missing two of their first three.
Indiana's defensive intensity certainly carried from its win over Wisconsin on Saturday, but more importantly, the Hoosiers were able to execute on a consistent basis on that end of the floor, especially early on. The Hoosiers' coaching staff cooked up a solid gameplan which called for 6-foot-6 Jordan Geronimo to guard 6-10 Illinois center Coleman Hawkins, leaving Trayce Jackson-Davis to check the shorter but broader Dain Dainja, Miller Kopp on 6-9 stretch 4 Matthew Mayer and Trey Galloway guarding 6-7 Illinois leading scorer Terrence Shannon. Galloway struggled mightily before the timeout, committing a turnover and having some trouble staying in front of Shannon. That changed after the timeout as the junior attacked the rim for Indiana's first basket and was able to hold his own against the Texas Tech transfer from that point on. Shannon has 13 points on 4 for 8 from the field, but Indiana's defensive strategy has largely slowed down the Illinois offense, frustrating everyone except Shannon.
Going into the game, this reporter wrote the X-factor for the Hoosiers would be Geronimo, who was excellent against Wisconsin and needed to be so again. The junior forward turned out to be that important and then some and he has delivered, not only holding Hawkins (9.7 points per game) to four points on 1-for-4 shooting, but leading Indiana with 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting. Illinois out apparently determined to sag off Geronimo on the perimeter and clog the lane that way, but the former four-star recruit messed with that strategy early, nailing a 3-pointer from the top of the key and looking smooth doing so. For the rest of the half, Geronimo's scoring contribution mostly came on the interior: he ran the baseline at an elite level, making himself available for interior passes from Jackson-Davis, who got rare one-on-one coverage in the post on most occasions, giving him options for how to attack the Illinois defense. Geronimo's strength around the rim is shining through for a second straight game and he has five rebounds and two blocks, as well.
Jackson-Davis was also excellent with 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting and four rebounds, three assists and two blocks, while Jalen Hood-Schifino added 10 points, getting into the lane for floaters and pull-ups almost whenever he wanted. The Hoosiers were able to take the capacity crowd out of the game for most of the half, but at the end of the period, the Illini began to break out somewhat on offense, hitting their first 3-pointer in more than eight minutes and forcing a couple of Indiana turnovers (the Hoosiers gave the ball away nine times in the half, making their lead all the more remarkable) to end the half on a high note.
Illinois, winners of four in a row and the hottest team in the Big Ten coming in, will almost certainly make a run in the second half. There is going to be a storm which Indiana must weather and if it can do so it will leave with an enormous road victory. That remains far from assured, but taking care of the ball better going forward would go a long way toward ensuring the Illini's runs are muted. This game is there for Indiana and it has taken a step toward proving the win over Wisconsin was not a flash in the pan. Can it finish, or is another collapse, reminiscent of the loss to Iowa, in which a 21-point lead got away, in the offing?