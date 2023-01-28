BLOOMINGTON – When Indiana beat preseason No. 1 North Carolina in Assembly Hall on Nov. 30, the Hoosiers' victory was keyed by an outstanding start from Jalen Hood-Schifino, who scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes, seeming intent on taking over the game in the early going. He only finished with 14 points, but the tone had been set and Indiana led most of the night.
The five-star freshman enjoyed another such start tonight with Ohio State in town.
Hood-Schifino scored Indiana's first 11 points from the field – no other Hoosier made a field goal until Trayce Jackson-Davis threw down a thunderous poster dunk 7:11 into the game – and scored nine points during an 11-0 Indiana run which helped the Hoosiers overcome a slow start to take the lead. At the break, Indiana leads 46-30 and Hood-Schifino has 20 points on 6-for-7 3-point shooting.
Hood-Schifino's biggest contribution in the early going came from beyond the 3-point line. With Indiana having gone 3:51 without a point as Ohio State took a 9-2 lead, the IU guard pulled up from 25 feet early in the shot clock, one of those shots which can lead to a huge roar from the home crowd if it goes in and a seat on the bench if it misses. He drained that one, another 3 on a kick-out pass from Jackson-Davis, pulled up on a fast break for another long jumper and added a fourth 3 before 10 minutes were gone on a fadeaway jumper from the corner. After the fourth of those 3-pointers, he turned and said a little something to the Buckeye bench. A fifth long ball came with less than nine minutes left on a pass from Tamar Bates and Hood-Schifino simply stood rooted to the spot for a long moment after the ball ripped through the net, almost as though he could not believe how hot he was.
Hood Schifino makes basketball look easy.— Rapheal Davis (@RaphealDavis3) January 29, 2023
Indiana needed every bit of the hot start from its potential future first-round pick because nothing much else went well for the Hoosiers early on. Ohio State made every effort to get the ball out of the hands of Jackson-Davis early in the game, sending a variety of defenses at him including straight double-teams (one of those forced a Jackson-Davis turnover early), soft double teams with a second defender floating in his area and one-on-one post defense with Zed Key. Jackson-Davis made the right play most of the time, passing out of the double teams as he usually does, but when he did have opportunities around the rim, he wasn't as precise he has been recently, missing a few shots at close range. He is 4 for 10 from the field at halftime and 0 for 2 from the foul line for eight points, though he does have eight rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal. The good news for the Hoosiers is they were able to give Jackson-Davis a short rest midway through the half, which was no guarantee tonight with Jordan Geronimo and Logan Duncomb out. Because of those absences, Indiana played Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks together for a couple of minutes in place of Jackson-Davis and Miller Kopp. The pair was not dominant, but it held its own and Banks made one of the bigger non-Hood-Schifino plays of the half, grabbing an offensive and scoring inside plus a foul and drawing a technical foul on Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann for arguing the call.
Indiana ripped off a 15-0 run to end the half, with Jackson-Davis finally getting on track and scoring a couple of times, grabbing a string of tough rebounds, swatting a shot and dishing two assists, including one to Hood-Schifino for a sixth 3. It was one of the Hoosiers' best stretches of the season left the crowd roaring as IU went into the locker room.
Indiana's defense wasn't bad by any stretch in the half, holding the normally efficient Buckeyes to 34% shooting and 2 for 9 from 3-point range (Ohio State came in 13th in the country in 3-point percentage at 38.8%), but some of those missed 3s were open and Ohio State won't miss them forever. Indiana has to buckle down and be a little more disciplined on that end of the floor in the second half. Still, a strong finish to the half meant the Hoosiers are 20 good minutes from a fifth straight win.