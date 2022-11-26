BLOOMINGTON – For much of the first quarter of the 124th meeting between Purdue and Indiana, the Hoosiers used their shiny new rushing offense to gash the Boilermaker run defense, which had been so effective much of the season.
The Boilermakers had no answers for the Hoosiers' misdirection-heavy scheme with redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams at quarterback, managing the action like a veteran. The game's first big play was a speed option which Williams pitched to Jaylin Lucas and Lucas ran 71 yards for a touchdown.
With the Hoosiers in Purdue territory near the end of the quarter, however, disaster struck for IU. Williams rolled to his left and tried to plant to run back to his right; as he did so, his leg buckled underneath him and he dropped to the ground like a stone sinking through water. The Macon, Georgia, native laid on the field with his knee in the air until trainers rushed out to help him and he was eventually taken off on a cart. His family came down to the field as he was driven off. Indiana announced Williams had a leg injury and would be taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
The injury sapped Indiana's momentum and took the air out of what had been a raucous Memorial Stadium crowd – especially after IU missed a field goal two plays later – but the Indiana defense stepped up, forced a Purdue three and out on the ensuing possession and the Hoosiers lead 7-3 at halftime. They're 30 minutes away from denying the Boilermakers their long-sought trip to the Big Ten Championship Game.
The Indiana defense was the story of the half after Williams' injury. Purdue came out on fire on its first possession, gashing Indiana with a series of runs and short passes to running back Devin Mockobee, who looks perfectly healthy after spending some time in the concussion protocol early in the week following a quick exit from the Boilermakers' win over Northwestern. Once Purdue got in the red zone, however, the Hoosiers bowed up and forced a field goal and from there they got the better of the Purdue offense most of the rest of the half. They were able to slow down Mockobee and the run game (Purdue has six carries for 37 yards at halftime) and when the Boilers went to the air, there was nothing open in the back end. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell held the ball far too long on multiple occasions and was brought down twice, both of which were complete coverage sacks. The Boilermakers had one big play down the stretch of the first half, a well-designed screen to Charlie Jones on which he side-stepped one tackle and then raced 58 yards into IU territory. Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen, one of its core defensive players and an All-American in 2020, raced across the field to make a touchdown-saving tackle, but appeared to injure himself as he did so and had to depart for the locker room, adding to the Pyrrhic nature of IU's victory in the first half.
The game remains close at the break because Purdue's defense has been able to adjust at least somewhat to Indiana's switch back to a passing-heavy offense with backup quarterback Connor Bazelak behind center. IU had been almost an Air Raid offense in the first 10 weeks of the season with Bazelak and then Jack Tuttle starting, but switched to a very run-heavy attack when Williams took over as the starter. Now, with Bazelak leading the way again, the pass again reigns supreme. Bazelak wasn't particularly explosive, but as he has done all season, he made a few throws, going 5 for 6 for 25 yards in the half. What Indiana did best on offense after Williams' injury was keep Purdue's offense off the field. The first drive with Bazelak at the helm the whole way went 50 yards in 13 plays and covered 7:59 on the game clock. It ended in a punt which backed Purdue up inside its own 5-yard line. All told, the Hoosiers have had the ball for 20:09, compared to 9:51 for Purdue.
Much as it was coming into the game, this feels like a very difficult to decipher matchup. It was unclear how IU's run-first offense under Williams would fare when the opponent had one of his games on film and now it's unclear how the Purdue defense and IU offense will perform with much of the gameplan likely useless now. Purdue has to get its offense going. O'Connell has missed some throws which he's completed at times in his career and must be better in the second half for Purdue to have a chance. It will not be 44-7 Boilermakers this year, it feels safe to say.