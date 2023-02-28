BLOOMINGTON – Indiana had every reason not to let down tonight following its huge win over Purdue on Saturday. It had a chance to put pressure on Purdue in the Big Ten race, it had a chance to take a step forward in the battle for a top 4 Big Ten Tournament seed and it had an opportunity to stick it to a team against which it has waged a series of contentious verbal battles in recent matchups.
But the Hoosiers let down anyway.
Iowa brought the red-hot 3-point shooting which carried it to victory against Michigan State on Saturday to Assembly Hall tonight, hitting its first three long-range shots in a row as part of a 5-for-5 start from the field. Indiana gave the visitors plenty of help, playing lackadaisical defense, featuring slow rotations and poor closeouts, in the early going as Iowa built a double-digit lead. At halftime, the Hawkeyes lead 47-36 and are shooting 61% from the field, including 7 for 12 from long range.
The Hoosiers closed the gap midway through the first half thanks to a short cold spell from the Hawkeyes, but the visitors quickly heated up again and widened the gap to 35-20 with a 16-2 run which included a pair of 3-pointers and from Payton Sandfort. Iowa again pushed its lead to double digits driving layup from Tony Perkins, who got all the way to the rim without an Indiana player so much as looking in his direction (IU's usual rim-protector, Trayce Jackson-Davis, was momentarily on the bench after committing a foul and Malik Reneau and Race Thompson did not rotate quickly enough to pick up Perkins). It was easily Indiana's worst defensive performance at home since it fell behind by 17 in the first half against Northwestern in early January. The Hawkeyes were able to get to the basket from the perimeter essentially at will. Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino in particular gave up far too many straight-line drives to the rim.
As he has been all season, Kris Murray was the catalyst for Iowa's offense. Murray scored 30 points in a 91-89 win over the Hoosiers in Iowa City on Jan. 5 and poured in 15 points on 4-for-5 3-point shooting in the opening half tonight. The truth is, Indiana doesn't really have anyone on its roster who is comfortable guarding Murray's inside-outside game and have not in several seasons. Murray can bully Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway in the post, but can pull Jackson-Davis and Thompson out to the 3-point line and shoot over the top of them. He hit 3-pointers on Iowa's first two offensive possessions to set the tone for the half.
One of the few good moments from the first half for the Hoosiers came when Jackson-Davis pulled down his fifth rebound of the night, pushing him past Walt Bellamy for second on Indiana's career list in that category. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball has seven rebounds at halftime, leaving him just one short of equaling Alan Henderson's program record. Jackson-Davis has 15 points and three blocks at the break, as well.
If one were inclined to take a glass-half-full approach to the first half for the Hoosiers, one could point out Iowa is not a particularly good defensive team and plays at a very fast pace from which it rarely deviates, making a comeback against the Hawkeyes more likely than against some of the more plodding teams in the Big Ten. But that would involve the Hoosiers getting their act together on defense and they have shown little to no ability to do so tonight. Shooting 52% in a half and trailing by 11 is not a position in which any team wants to find itself.