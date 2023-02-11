ANN ARBOR, Michigan – Indiana took a nearly two-year break from playing at the Crisler Center, one of the buildings in the Big Ten in which they have struggled the most in recent years. The last time the Hoosiers invaded Ann Arbor before today, Michigan sent them packing with a 24-point defeat.
Little has changed in the interim, it appears. Indiana got off to a solid start in the early going this afternoon, but as the first half wore on it became more and more clear the Wolverines were the aggressor and Crisler remains a house of horrors for the Cream and Crimson. The battle in the post between All-Americans Trayce Jackson-Davis for Indiana and Hunter Dickinson for Michigan has been as advertised, with both players landing haymakers, but the Michigan supporting cast has been much better than Indiana's and the Hoosiers trail 37-33 at halftime after the Wolverines shot 51% from the field.
Indiana's biggest problem this afternoon has been depth. The Hoosiers are without not only guard Xavier Johnson and big man Logan Duncomb, but starting forward Race Thompson, who was ruled out shortly before the game for precautionary reasons related to the knee injury he suffered earlier this season and has struggled to shake. With Thompson out of the equation, the Hoosiers started 6-foot-6 Jordan Geronimo at power forward, giving him his first substantial playing time in five games (he has missed most of the previous four with a calf strain). Geronimo got an early basket on a nice seal and a lob from Jackson-Davis, but has otherwise been quiet and has only one rebound in 11 minutes. Geronimo, Malik Reneau and Miller Kopp have each taken a turn trying to guard 6-8 Michigan forward Jett Howard, a potential first-round NBA draft pick, and all three have struggled to varying degrees, Kopp especially. Howard has nine points on 4-for-8 shooting at the half.
Indiana's depth took another significant hit in the first half when point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, the player most likely to pick up some scoring slack from Jackson-Davis, picked up a second foul and had to come out of the game. In his absence, Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates struggled to get much going on the offensive end (one on occasion, they miscommunicated and Galloway simply threw the ball out of bounds on a simple pass to the wing). Bates took a poorly-considered fadeaway which missed badly and Galloway had his shot blocked in the lane in quick succession. None of the Hoosier guards is creating much pressure in the full-court press they ran much of the half, either.
Jackson-Davis is playing reasonably well – he threw down a pair of extremely difficult lobs, including one on which he drew a foul on Dickinson – and seems on the way to a big night scoring the ball with 16 points in the first half to go along with six rebounds and two assists, but he has been bothered by Dickinson's size (the Michigan center stands 7-1) around the rim. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball made one nifty move to his right hand, but Dickinson has blocked him twice. Jackson-Davis drew a pair of fouls on Michigan's star in the first 10 minutes and sent him to the bench for a short period, but the Hoosiers failed to close the gap and Dickinson returned shortly thereafter. He avoided fouling down the stretch of the first half, rewarding coach Juwan Howard's faith in him. For his part, Dickinson is making Jackson-Davis guard all the way out to the perimeter, taking IU's rim-protector away from the paint and opening space for Michigan's guards, who have gotten a series of easy baskets at the rim. Dickinson has nine points on 4-for-4 shooting and two blocks.
It appears as though, for Indiana to win this game, either Jackson-Davis is going to have score 35 points or more, or Hood-Schifino is going to have to get hot from the midrange. He scored from 15 feet and in four times down the stretch of the half, revealing a relative weakness in Michigan's defense and forcing a Wolverines timeout. At the break, Hood-Schifino has 10 points and three assists despite, like Dickinson, playing the final minutes of the half with two fouls.