EAST LANSING, Mich. – After giving up 31 points to Trayce Jackson-Davis the first time it faced Indiana this season, Michigan State determined not to let Jackson-Davis it tonight.
The Spartans gave the the Indiana star single coverage throughout the first matchup, a 13-point Hoosiers victory in January at Assembly Hall, but tonight sent a double team at him whenever he made a move toward the basket. But Michigan State is not a team which double-teams the post as a rule and – this is a point Purdue coach Matt Painter has made repeatedly in regards to Zach Edey and it applies to Jackson-Davis, as well – if a team goes out of character to try to defend a star like Jackson-Davis, it might not execute as well as some teams which guard that way on a regular basis.
That was happened at the outset tonight. The Spartans sent a second defender at Jackson-Davis repeatedly, but they often did so clumsily and the IU star repeatedly passed out of the double team for open shots. Miller Kopp made a corner 3 off one kick-out pass and Race Thompson notched an easy dunk when his man left to double Jackson-Davis and no one helped. The result was a half in which Jackson-Davis scored "only" nine points, but dished three assists and Indiana led by as many as nine, though the Hoosiers trail 35-29 at the half after an 11-2 flurry by Michigan State to end the half.
Thompson played just four minutes in the first matchup between the teams, but he was active early tonight with so much attention being paid to Jackson-Davis. He got one-on-one looks in the post reliably and a significant portion of Indiana's pick-and-roll work came with Thompson rather than Jackson-Davis as the chosen big man. Thompson also tossed an excellent kick-out pass to Trey Galloway for a 3-pointer which Galloway knocked down, part of a 12-3 start for the Hoosiers. That start took the Breslin Center crowd out of the game; the environment early was not nearly as hostile as it otherwise might have been, though that changed as Michigan State got hot from the field.
One way the Hoosiers were able to keep the crowd quiet was to limit transition baskets. Michigan State loves to get in the secondary fastbreak off defensive rebounds and get easy baskets. The Spartans are able to make that happen on a regular basis because opponents get caught jogging back up the floor. To a man, Indiana has done no such thing tonight. The Hoosiers, guards and bigs, have sprinted back in transition and cut off Michigan State's lanes to the rim, forcing the Spartans to pull the ball out and run halfcourt offense, an area in which they do not excel. Michigan State shot 43% from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point range outside of a 4-for-6 performance from guard Tyson Walker, who made his own offense. When MSU was in the halfcourt, IU did a good job of switching and recovering against the Spartans' motion offense and forcing some difficult shots. Michigan State tied the game late in the half with a quartet of 3s in quick succession from Walker, none of them easy and three of them from 25-plus feet.
The biggest problem for Indiana in the first half was foul trouble. Malik Reneau and Thompson picked up two fouls apiece – neither of the actions for which Reneau was whistled looked like a foul to this reporter, specifically a drive in which he lightly bumped a Michigan State defender in the chest and then scored over him, a tough development for Reneau because has worked so hard to improve his foul rate – and Jalen Hood-Schifino also left the game following a foul later in the half after scoring six quick points early. Michigan State went 6 of 7 at the foul line in the half while IU was 2 for 5.
Indiana controlled most of the first half, but Walker's flurry pushed Michigan State right back into the game and got the crowd going again. The Spartans surged in front as IU missed 4 of 5 shots down the stretch, turned the ball over twice and struggled to clear the defensive glass – Michigan State has five offensive rebounds and eight second-chance points. The Hoosiers are going to need to find a way to slow down Walker and limit the Spartans to one shot if they're going to escape with a win tonight.