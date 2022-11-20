Indiana is playing like a team which won a big game 48 hours ago.
Through a large portion of the first half against Miami (Ohio) this evening, the Hoosiers struggled to make anything from the perimeter and permitted the Redhawks to hang around. Miami, possibly anticipating some of IU's fatigue, tried to force IU to take as many jumpers as possible, packing the paint and making life difficult for the "hosts" of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. During one first-half stretch, the Hoosiers missed 11 of 12 shots and fell behind against MAC team which has one winning season in the last 13.
At halftime, the Hoosiers lead 43-26 despite shooting 46% from the field and 3 for 11 from the 3-point range. Trayce Jackson-Davis has 13 points and 10 rebounds in 14 minutes.
With the Hoosiers trailing momentarily, coach Mike Woodson pulled the same maneuver he utilized in the opener against Morehead State, putting in his second unit and letting it give the Hoosiers an energy boost. With Trey Galloway out for precautionary reasons, that unit consisted of Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau, Tamar Bates, Jordan Geronimo and CJ Gunn. That's three freshmen and a sophomore on the court at one time with no seniors. Wodoson wants that group to gain confidence through the early part of the season and he showed faith in it in a relatively important moment. As it did against Morehead State, the group responded: Bates broke Indiana's shooting slump with a corner 3 – Indiana's first long-range shot after six misses to open the game – Hood-Schifino followed with another 3, Reneau went coast to coast for a nifty floater and suddenly Indiana had some breathing room.
That nice stretch aside, however, Indiana was sloppy most of the half. The Hoosiers played relatively hard on defense, holding Miami to 26% shooting, but it gave up too many open 3s and the Redhawks made six of them. There were more than a few times where the Hoosiers gambled for a steal only to come up short and leave Miami with a 5 on 4. They won't get punished for it against Miami as they will against North Carolina, Arizona or Kansas, but it would be good to break those habits now while they have the opportunity to do so.
Overall, however, poor shooting was the story of the half for the Hoosiers. They had plenty of good looks on offense and would have sizable lead if they made their share of them (sound familiar?). The biggest bright spot of the half was arguably the play of IU's pair of five-star recruits, Hood-Schifino and Reneau. Hood-Schifino struggled shooting against Xavier on Friday and missed his first three shots today, but never lost faith in himself and kept firing away, eventually scoring nine points and hitting a couple of nice jumpers and some tough shots in the paint. Reneau, meanwhile, continues to display a remarkably advanced feel for the game. He's strong enough to bang in the paint, a good enough ball-handler to run the floor and he attacks the glass extremely hard.
Indiana ended the half on a 11-0 run to open up a sizable halftime lead. There was some chippiness at the end of the half which ended in double technical fouls on Race Thompson and Miami's Ryan Mabrey after the Redhawks crowded Thompson in the lane during a dead ball. Other than that, however, the Hoosiers finished the half far stronger than they started it and should be able to flex its depth again in the second half.