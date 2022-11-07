BLOOMINGTON – It was not the start to the season for which 13th-ranked Indiana was hoping.
If fans were looking for signs the Hoosiers will live up to considerable expectations which have been placed on them, there were precious few to go around in the first half of the season opener against Morehead State of the Ohio Valley Conference. The Eagles led as late as the 11:03 mark and at halftime are within 41-29 despite 13 points and seven rebounds from Trayce Jackson-Davis. Mark Freeman has 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting and 3 for 4 from 3-point range for Morehead State.
Indiana's biggest issue in the opening half was in an area in which it excelled all of last season: Defense. The Eagles, who lost their top five scorers from last year's 23-11 team, shot 41% in the first half and had too many open looks from 3-point range as Indiana miscommunicated too often. The Eagles also stole some points with four offensive rebounds they turned into nine points as Indiana was caught flat-footed on the glass too often. The Hoosiers were disruptive with their hands, forcing 13 turnovers off of which they scored 20 points, but their guards switched too readily on perimeter ball screens, which led to mismatches and scramble drills when Morehead State rotated the ball, which it did rather well. Indiana tightened up somewhat as the half reached its later stages, forcing turnovers on seven of eight possessions and five in a row at one juncture.
On offense, the Hoosiers (stop me if you've heard this before) struggled shooting the ball. They went just 1 for 4 from 3-point range and the one they made was a banked in prayer at the end of the shot clock from Tamar Bates. Race Thompson, who seemed like a much improved shooter in the exhibition games, air-balled one 3, missed another and also missed a 16-foot baseline jumper. To make matters worse, Indiana was (shudders) 4 for 10 at the foul line. It's unclear why this program is incapable of hitting its free throws, but this is the sixth consecutive season it has done so at an extremely poor clip.
There were some moments of very good ball movement for IU, especially between Jackson-Davis, Thompson and point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. The five-star freshman guard threw a series of no-look passes against Morehead State's zone, helping the Hoosiers get a few easy baskets. Hood-Schifino also made a pair of long jumpers, the only IU player who was able to hit from outside 10 feet.
Indiana pulled away late in the half, embarking on a 13-0 run while the Eagles struggled to hold on to the ball. Much of that run was accomplished with Indiana's second unit on the court. Freshman Malik Reneau had a couple of nice baskets, including one which led to him jawing loudly at some antagonists on the Morehead State bench. Jordan Geronimo also used his athleticism and strength to bully his way into the lane for a few good looks. In all, the reserves have played slightly better than the starters, though neither was especially good.
So far, it looks dangerously like the worst of the last half-decade of Indiana basketball plus a couple of nifty passes from Hood-Schifino. One frustrated student, after one of the missed IU free throws, shouted, to no one in particular:
"It's the same old s---!"