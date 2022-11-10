BLOOMINGTON – Indiana coach Mike Woodson admitted his starters were simply "going through the motions" at times early in the Hoosiers' season opener against Morehead State on Monday.
That was not a problem tonight against Bethune-Cookman. Indiana came out on fire, especially on the defensive end, and that energy did not stop when the starters subbed out around the under-12 timeout. They made everything difficult for the Wildcats on the ball, played well in help defense and contested jump shots. Bethune-Cookman, to its credit, made a string of tough shots early to hang in. As the half wore on, however, the Hoosiers' effort began to get results and they forced three 30-second violations in quick succession. At halftime, the 13th-ranked Hoosiers lead 49-23 and are shooting 55% compared to 40% for the Wildcats.
One player who deserves special mention for his effort and performance in the first half was Xavier Johnson. The combo guard, who struggled in both exhibition games and was in foul trouble in the regular-season opener, raising concerns he might have trouble adjusting to playing next to point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. In the first half tonight, Johnson was much closer to the player he appeared to be at the end of last season, especially at the defensive end. His on-ball defense was sublime as he pressured Bethune-Cookman guards relentlessly without fouling. He did not his first foul until seven seconds remained in the half and although he had two turnovers one wasn't really his fault (a pass ahead on a break to an open Trayce Jackson-Davis was stripped, but the pass was on target). He mostly made good decisions, penetrated Bethune-Cookman's zone defense and played all-out when he was on defense. This is the type of performance IU needs from its fifth-year guard.
Speaking of that zone, the Hoosiers handled it about as well as could be expected. The Wildcats came out with a clear strategy to force the Hoosiers to bomb away from the outside and Indiana did indeed take 16 3s after attempting 11 all told against Morehead State. But the Hoosiers were also able – mostly because of Johnson – to get into the middle of the zone and create layups with baseline dives to the basket. There was some extremely good ball movement throughout the half and IU might be up by more had it not started just 1 for 5 from 3-point range despite several good looks created by inside-out basketball. That rough start, combined with Indiana's 4-for-11 performance from deep in the opener, conjured some images of IU teams past who struggle to make opponents pay for leaving the 3-point line unguarded.
The latter portion of the half provided some hope in that regard, however. First, Trey Galloway hit back-to-back 3s ("Trey with the trey," in the parlance of the Assembly Hall PA announcer), part of a 13-0 IU run which turned a 16-12 lead into a 17-point margin. Outside shooting was really the missing element of Galloway's game and if he can hit 35-38% of his 3s, he is going to be extremely tough to keep off the court going forward. Later in the half, freshman forward Malik Reneau fired away from deep in transition and hit nothing but the bottom of the net. Reneau had yet another strong half and continues to look every bit the part of a five-star recruit. In all, Indiana saw five players make eight 3-pointers in the half, the exact level of production IU needs to be successful.
Don't look now, but Indiana might be fun on offense this season.