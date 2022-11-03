BLOOMINGTON – Saint Francis came out ready to play in its matchup against mighty Indiana and the Hoosiers were a little shaky on defense at the outset. That combination led to some easy baskets in the early going for the Cougars and they also knocked down a couple of jumpers, helping them tie the score at the under-16 timeout in the program's first matchup against a Big Ten opponent.
The rest of the half went more as most expected and the Hoosiers lead 53-24 at halftime after shooting 67% from the field while USF shot 27%. Trayce Jackson-Davis leads Indiana with 11 points and seven rebounds. The bottom line is Saint Francis acquitted itself very respectably against a bigger, stronger, faster, more athletic Hoosiers team for a while, but eventually Indiana was able to open up some distance.
From Indiana's perspective, it was a somewhat disjointed half early on. The Hoosiers weren't always in sync on defense and let the Cougars drive past them and into the lane a little bit too readily in the early minutes. Brayton Bailey, son of former Indiana All-American Damon Bailey got a standing ovation from the IU crowd before the game and then proceeded to quiet the crowd with a couple of nice pull-up jumpers from 16 feet. Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman drained an NBA range 3 and suddenly the score was knotted at 11.
Saint Francis made just one of its next seven shots as IU tightened up and the Hoosiers began to pull away immediately, although their offensive performance wasn't perfect, either. The highlights of the half were a pair of outstanding open-court moves for layups – the second, a spin move around Cougars guard Antwaan Cushingberry, drew an "ooo" from the Assembly Hall crowd – from freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who is already beginning to live up to his reputation as an elite transition player. He also drained a stepback 3-pointer and has 10 points and two assists at halftime. His athleticism is pretty obviously elite and he uses it in a variety of ways.
Somewhat concerningly (stop me if you've heard this one before), the Hoosiers struggled from beyond the 3-point line a bit. Tamar Bates and CJ Gunn, two players upon whom the Hoosiers are counting to provide some outside threat, have each airballed a shot from distance, though IU is 4 for 10 overall. Most concerningly, Xavier Johnson struggled with his jump shot for the second straight game. Johnson shot a blistering 50% from 3-point range in the final month of last season, but he is 0 for 5 over the two exhibition games this year, including misses on a couple of wide-open looks on the same possession tonight. He also turned the ball over three times tonight, though he did slice down the lane for a flying dunk and feed Trayce Jackson-Davis for a dunk on a beautiful give-and-go in transition. Indiana is going to need him to hit some outside shots to reach its potential this year, however.
Outside of Hood-Schifino, the most impressive player on the floor for IU might have been Malik Reneau. Hood-Schifino's fellow freshman went 3 of 3 from the field for seven points, dished two assists and grabbed two rebounds. As he demonstrated in high school at the elite Montverde Academy, he has excellent touch from 12 feet and in and is stronger and quicker than he looks at first glance. He is going to be able to bully smaller opponents this year, at a minimum.
It wasn't a perfect first half for Indiana, but the Hoosiers generally played the way Mike Woodson wants, moving the ball, getting out in transition and, after some early hiccups, guarding aggressively on the perimeter defensively. They're not at full strength – Logan Duncomb and Kaleb Banks are out with illnesses – but they're in no danger tonight and will be able to get every minutes in the second half.
For Saint Francis, Cushingberry led the way with seven points and Woodlan grad Joe Reidy had four points and three rebounds, though he struggled to contain Jackson-Davis defensively.