BLOOMINGTON – Indiana had a chance to land a haymaker in the early going of its matchup against Michigan this afternoon. Coming off its listless loss to Iowa, the No. 15 Hoosiers came out with noticeably more energy than the Wolverines, beating them up and down the floor and opening an early lead which reached as many as 14 points.
But the Hoosiers' early run was not quite as successful as it might have been, more of stinging jab than a haymaker thanks to some middling shooting from the IU side, and Michigan hung around. As the half wore on, the Wolverines shook off an extremely cold shooting start and closed to within 29-27 at halftime. Hunter Dickinson has 12 points for Michigan to lead all scorers.
Indiana's early energy manifested most obviously on the defensive glass, where the Hoosiers out-worked Michigan for much of the half, holding the Wolverines to four offensive rebounds. Trayce Jackson-Davis was particularly strong, grabbing six rebounds to extend the career program record he set against Iowa on Tuesday. The senior, playing in his last game at Assembly Hall, also had 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including the first two baskets of the game for the Hoosiers.
Also giving an excellent performance in his last game in Bloomington is Hoosiers sixth-year senior Race Thompson, who knocked down his first 3-pointer since Dec. 17 (he had been 0 for 9 in the interim) to give IU an early 7-3 lead. Thompson had seven points on 3 for 3 from the field and added three rebounds, holding the fort while Jackson-Davis got a rest and Jalen Hood-Schifino was on the bench with two fouls midway through the half. While IU's two stars were both off the floor, Thompson knocked in a jump hook plus a foul and IU out-scored Michigan 2-1. That's in marked contrast to the game against Michigan State, when Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino leaving the game at the same time late in the first precipitated a huge Michigan State run which essentially decided the game for the Spartans by halftime.
But for all of Jackson-Davis and Thompson's strong play, Indiana did not take full advantage of the emotional edge it had early. The Hoosiers played very well on the whole on the whole on the defensive end, forcing seven turnovers and holding the Wolverines to a 2-for-11 mark from 3-point range, but they went just 1 for 9 from deep in their own right despite some very good looks. Miller Kopp, who set the Big Ten record for conference games played today, went 0 for 4 from beyond the arc, including one from the wing that he air-balled, while Trey Galloway was 0 for 2. Both of those players came into the game shooting better than 46% from long range. If they hit just two of those five shots, Indiana might have been able to put this game away in the first half. As it is, it feels as though the Hoosiers only have control of this game for as long as Michigan is cold from the field. Once the Wolverines settle in somewhat, this game will tighten, unless Indiana can find some outside shooting. Indeed, Michigan closed the gap significantly in the final minutes of the half as Hunter Dicksinon scored eight consecutive points and added a steal which led to a fastbreak dunk.
One positive development in the first half was Indiana coach Mike Woodson putting Hood-Schifino back into the game with about five minutes left before the break. The five-star freshman picked up his second foul with more than 10 minutes remaining in the half and came out of the game at that point. Woodson trusting his point guard not to pick up a third foul in those final minutes – and Hood-Schifino not doing so while still playing decent defense will build confidence he can be counted upon to play smartly in those situations. That was about the only positive from the last few minutes of the half, which saw Michigan close on a 14-2 run.