BLOOMINGTON – Any questions of whether Indiana would suffer a letdown against Rutgers tonight after beating No. 1 Purdue on Saturday were answered within just a few possessions. From the outset, it was obvious Indiana had brought the same aggressive, pressuring perimeter defense which partially stifled the Boilermakers to Assembly Hall to face the Scarlet Knights.
No. 24 Rutgers is not the same kind of offensive juggernaut as Prudue, but it was clear early Scarlet Knight guards Cam Spencer, Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy were not particularly comfortable. Rutgers committed one shot clock violation before the under-12 timeout and came perilously close to a few others, as No. 18 Indiana leads at the break 38-35. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Miller Kopp had eight points.
The Indiana defense's most important contribution in the half was forcing live-ball turnovers. The Scarlet Knights gave the ball away six times and several of those miscues led to fastbreak opportunities for Indiana. The most exciting moment of the half for the Hoosiers saw Race Thompson take the ball away from Mulcahy and push the ball ahead to point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. The five-star freshman made one of the most spectacular baskets of Indiana's season to date, spinning the ball around his waist and then going up and under for a remarkably difficult reverse layup which did not touch the backboard. He was also fouled on the play and hit the free throw, putting Indiana in front 13-6 and sending the crowd into a frenzy.
All told, Indiana held a 11-8 advantage in points off turnovers, a gap which closed late in the half as the Hoosiers committed a series of miscues of their own.
For Kopp, the half was a continuation of his performance in Indiana's loss to Rutgers in December. The fifth-year senior had 21 points in that game and followed that with a couple of 3-pointers and a nifty fadeaway jumper tonight, plus excellent perimeter defense. In three halves against the Scarlet Knights this season, the Northwestern transfer is 7 for 11 from beyond the 3-point line.
Kopp wasn't Indiana's only hot shooter as the Hoosiers hit 61% as a team and 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. In addition, Tamar Bates was fouled shooting a 3-pointer and hit all three free throws to put the Hoosiers ahead 30-16. Jackson-Davis went 5 of 5 from the field, despite dealing with the length and athleticism of 6-foot-11 Rutgers rim protector Cliff Omoruyi much of the half. Jackson-Davis wasn't the same kind of scoring machine he's been much of the last month, but he battled under the glass, made good decisions – his interior pass to Malik Reneau for a layup midway through the half demonstrated excellent court vision – and he broke free for a couple of rim-shaking dunks, moving past Yogi Ferrell for sixth in Indiana history in career scoring. He would have had more points had he not gone 1 for 4 from the foul line.
Indiana's lead reached as many as 14, but Rutgers closed the gap in the final stages of the half thanks in part to little-used wing Oskar Palmquist, who came in averaging 1.9 points but scored nine in the first half on 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range. He is one of a few players who will be getting bigger minutes going forward because of the absence of wing Mawot Mag, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Rutgers went 6 for 11 from 3-point range and also had six second-chance on four offensive rebounds after grabbing 17 offensive rebounds the first time the teams met.
The Hoosiers are in decent shape at the break, but they have been in this position before against Rutgers. Last season at Assembly Hall, they led 32-25 at the half, but got out-scored 41-31 in the second half on the way to a deflating 3-point loss. They are 20 minutes from an extremely important victory which would move them into a tie for second place in the Big Ten, but Rutgers is not going to simply hand it over. IU is going to have to battle on the defensive end and on the glass all the way to the end.