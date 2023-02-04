BLOOMINGTON – For a significant portion of the first half between Indiana and Purdue this afternoon, the No. 1 team in the country was getting run off the floor.
The fans at Assembly Hall brought every bit of the energy expected of it, raising the pitch in the arena to a level not seen since the Hoosiers hosted (and defeated) No. 1 Michigan in 2013 and Victor Oladipo threw down the greatest dunk that never was. With a red wall closing in on Purdue, the Boilermakers looked rattled on the road for really the first time this season and No. 21 Indiana gave the home fans something about which to get excited. The Boilermakers committed 11 turnovers in the half, the Hoosiers converted those into 12 points and IU led by as many as 16 on the way to a 50-35 advantage at halftime.
Purdue's giveaways were the story of the first half, coming as they did from a team which has been celebrated all season for its poise in difficult road environments. With Indiana extending its defensive pressure out well beyond the 3-point and leaving little room to breathe for Purdue's backcourt, the Boilermakers struggled to move the ball as crisply as they usually do. Indiana has been a different team this year in the (occasional) games in which it has brought significant energy to the defensive end and it did so today, forcing the Boilermakers into uncharacteristic mistakes. Mason Gillis, who scored 29 points in a win over Penn State on Wednesday, committed three turnovers, including a pair of traveling violations.
On offense, the Hoosiers shot 62% from the field and got seven points on 3-for-3 shooting from Trey Galloway, who was able to get downhill against Purdue guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, finishing in the lane with runners and short jumpers. Trayce Jackson-Davis was, as usual, Indiana's emotional center and he poured in 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked an early Loyer foray to the rim into the third row, setting the tone for the rest of the half, in which Purdue's guards seemed somewhat hesitant to shoot in the lane. Later, he erased a Trey Kaufman-Renn dunk attempt at the rim. It could be one of those days for the most accomplished player in the last decade of Indiana basketball. Jackson-Davis did an excellent job for the most part of handling Purdue's double teams, which came from their big men. More than once, he backed out of the double team, waited for the second defender to sag off, and then attacked the first. His patience in the face of pressure was excellent.
As for Jackson-Davis's fellow Big Ten Player of the Year candidate, Zach Edey, there was significant production, especially on the glass, but he struggled to get going in the post. Edey had 15 points and eight rebounds, but Indiana's incessant pressure on the perimeter made entry passes difficult and Jackson-Davis did a solid job of making positioning difficult for Purdue's 7-foot-4 center. When Edey did get the ball in the post, the Hoosiers immediately ran a second defender into his vicinity, trying a tactic this reporter has not seen yet this season: Have the second defender leap at the ball itself, rather than Edey. The center seemed somewhat rattled by the tactic and committed three turnovers in his own right.
The Boilermakers only avoided a blowout in the early going because of staples which have helped them all season: Free throws and offensive rebounds. The Boilers went 9 for 15 at the line, compared to 10 of 12 for IU and Indiana is in some fairly significant foul trouble, with Malik Reneau, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Miller Kopp and Tamar Bates committing two fouls apiece and Race Thompson picking up three. With Indiana's frontcourt in such foul trouble, freshman Kaleb Banks might have to play an out-sized role in this one going forward. Unfortunately for Purdue, Edey was also whistled for two fouls, including one on which Jackson-Davis finished in the lane and completed an old-fashioned 3-point play for a 40-26 Indiana lead. The Boilermakers had eight offensive rebounds to four for Indiana and a 6-2 lead in second-chance points, but little else went right for the nation's top team. Edey struggled in pick-and-roll coverage and Hood-Schifino found Jackson-Davis with pocket passes and lobs in the paint repeatedly. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball threw down four dunks in the half and played Edey to a draw at worst.
Purdue is very likely to make a second-half run. The Boilermakers are too good to continue giving the ball away all afternoon and Indiana isn't going to shoot in excess of 60% all day. But the Hoosiers have more than proved they belong on this stage and it's clear from Jackson-Davis's body language he wants this one badly. Meanwhile, Hood-Schifino has four points and four assists after going 1 for 14 against Maryland. He and Galloway have out-played Purdue's much-ballyhooed freshmen backcourt of Smith and Loyer, frustrating the latter pair into a combined 2 for 9 from the field. Indiana has played harder today, which has not been the case for almost any Purdue opponent this season. How will the Boilermakers respond?