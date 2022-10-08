BLOOMINGTON – Indiana welcomed the No. 4 team in the country to Bloomington and held its own for much of the first half.
With two quarters gone, the Hoosiers are tied at 10 against visiting Michigan and have been extremely frisky on offense and defense after the Wolverines rolled to an early touchdown to go in front less than 2:30 into the game.
It was yet another game in which the Hoosiers struggled out of the gate – their first offensive possession was also subpar, ending in a punt after just one first down – but since they have played the Wolverines to a draw at worst and have arguably outplayed the undefeated defending Big Ten champs.
Indiana's offense came into the game with a well-designed gameplan, focused on getting its running backs the ball on the outside as often as possible and forcing Michigan's fairly weak linebacker corps to cover sideline to sideline. Quick outs to those running backs gave the Hoosiers a ton of easy yards in the early going and once they had established those plays, they were able to sneak wide receivers in over the middle as defensive backs crashed down on outside routes. Michigan's defensive front has been dominant against Indiana's struggling offensive line, but the Hoosiers have done a good job of rolling quarterback Connor Bazelak out of the pocket and giving him a modicum of time to throw (it helped, too, Michigan had a sack taken off the board by a very questionable taunting penalty).
After going nowhere on their first possession, the Hoosiers essentially abandoned the run and ran almost entirely pass plays much of the rest of the half, with screens to the running backs acting as a quasi-run game. They were able to carve through the Michigan defense and with surprising ease on a couple of drives and tied the score at 7 on an 11-yard swing pass to running back Josh Henderson. The score was set up by an improbable back-foot throw from Bazelak to Cam Camper for 33 yards. Camper being back after missing the loss to Nebraska with a non-COVID illness adds significant juice to this IU offense.
The Hoosiers appeared to take the lead early in the second quarter, with tight end Aaron Steinfeldt going in untouched on a well-designed play to make it 13-10. Instead, however, the referees huddled for about a minute – the Hoosiers were lining up to kick the extra point – and then dropped a flag for offensive pass interference on a pick (probably the right call), maybe the latest this reporter has ever seen a flag thrown after a play. Indiana settled for a field goal to knot the score at 10, but it felt like the referees had taken away much of the momentum the Hoosiers had.
Still, the Hoosiers have shown some ability to execute in this game that was often not in evidence against Cincinnati and Nebraska. On defense, the Hoosiers gave up a 50-yard run to Blake Corum on one of the first plays of the game, setting up the Wolverines' first touchdown, but the play was actually fairly well-defended and Corum simply made a spectacular play to get free. Outside of that, the Hoosiers have pretty much shut down one of the best rushing attacks in the country, holding the Wolverines to 27 yards on 16 carries otherwise.
Michigan's passing game was relatively effective – quarterback JJ McCarthy hit his first eight passes after coming into the game leading the nation in completion percentage at 78% – but without top wide receiver Roman Wilson, who did not make the trip with an injury, the Wolverines have hardly tried to push the ball down the field and Indiana has been able to keep everything in front of it, which it was unable to accomplish against the Cornhuskers or Bearcats. The result has been a Michigan offense that has a lone field goal since strolling to the opening touchdown. Indiana blocked a field goal midway through the second quarter to keep the game knotted at 10 and Michigan did the same after the Hoosiers carved their way down the field with ease on the ensuing possession.
The bottom line is Indiana has acquitted itself very well against a Michigan team which might be looking ahead to its showdown with undefeated Penn State next week. The Wolverines have looked sluggish and Indiana has a solid enough gameplan to make up for a significant part of the talent gap in the trenches, which is significant. Eventually, the Hoosiers are probably going to have to run the ball somewhat to win this game, but for now, they have Michigan on its heels. The tempo offense is working (barring one Bazelak interception), the defense is standing strong and the sizable crowd is into the game.