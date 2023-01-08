BLOOMINGTON – Northwestern is not a good offensive team. The Wildcats came into today's matchup with Indiana shooting just 38% from the field as a group, seventh-worst out of 363 Division I teams.
For the first time eight minutes of this afternoon's game, Indiana's defense made Northwestern look like the circa 2016-17 Golden State Warriors. On its first 11 possessions, the Wildcats made nine baskets (four of them 3-pointers) and did not turn the ball over once. That was enough to open up a double-digit lead and the visitors lead 41-34 at halftime after shooting 47% in the first half, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range, where they were hitting 31% coming into the game. Imagine an Archie Miller Era Indiana team coming in and making it rain on an opponent. That's what Northwestern is doing this afternoon at Assembly Hall.
The problems with the defense were manifold: defenders getting straight-up beaten off the dribble, defenders failing to close out on shooters with a hand up, giving Northwestern shooters easy looks at the rim and multiple Hoosiers chasing one Wildcat around a ball-screen leaving the screener open for a pick-and-pop 3 were all issues which led to baskets. It did not help the Hoosiers turned the ball over nine times, leading to 16 Northwestern points, including a trio of runouts. Coming into the season, Indiana expected to rely on a lockdown defense to keep itself in every game, but the Hoosiers have not lived up to those expectations. Today, they haven't even matched the middling standard they've set previously this season – they've simply been bad on the defensive end and everyone has had a hand in it.
Offensively, the Hoosiers have actually acquitted themselves relatively well despite the officials deciding to let extremely physical play go by without blowing the whistle. Indiana is shooting 47% at halftime against one of the best defenses in the country and Trayce Jackson-Davis is dealing, scoring 10 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing seven assists in the first half, though he is just 4 for 10 from the field. Jalen Hood-Schifino got off to a hot start on the heels of his career-best day against Iowa, scoring from all three levels in the first few minutes and dropping a couple of NBA-level moves for baskets (including an unguardable fadeaway pull-up jumper from 17 feet), but he also committed five turnovers and was a little out of control at times. Indiana needs him to be an impact player, but he is forcing it a little bit as a distributor right now, though his jumper is feathery and he has 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting.
Indiana trailed by as many 17 at one point in the first half, but found some life about 12 minutes in and embarked on a 13-1 run which helped make the deficit manageable at halftime. The near-capacity crowd, which seemed at one point as though it might boo the Hoosiers off the court at the end of the first half, got very into the game and helped will IU back into the contest after it looked like Northwestern might run the Hoosiers out of their own gym. It's still a long road to a win for Indiana, but it's not impossible and Northwestern's red-hot shooting started faded into a collection of bricks at the end of the period. Part of the change was IU switching to a 2-3 zone, which was relatively effective at forcing difficult shots, though the Wildcats made a few and continued to get easy looks on fastbreaks.