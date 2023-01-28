In the last 10 days, no one in college basketball is playing better than Trayce Jackson-Davis.
The Indiana senior won nearly every national player of the week award last week after averaging 33 points, 12 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4 blocks in back-to-back wins over Illinois and Michigan State. He became the only Division I men’s player in the last quarter-century to rack up at least 65 points, 20 rebounds, nine assists and eight blocks in a two-game stretch.
The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball then delivered a spectacular encore Wednesday against Minnesota, willing the Hoosiers to a 61-57 road victory with 25 points, 21 rebounds and six blocks, the first player to have 25 points, 20 rebounds and five rejections since Connecticut’s Hasheem Thabeet did so in 2009.
The preseason Big Ten Player of the Year is playing the best basketball of his IU career and will try to lead the Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) to a fifth straight win tonight, when Ohio State (11-9, 3-6) visits Assembly Hall.
“I’m just playing basketball, really,” said Jackson-Davis, whose six blocks against the Golden Gophers pushed him into the top spot on Indiana’s career swats list. “I’m just trying to help my teammates and they’re putting me in great position, so at the end of the day I’m just catching the ball and just attacking on offense. … And then rebounding, just trying to have a knack for the ball.”
Jackson-Davis, who is averaging career-highs with 19.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks while shooting a career-best 59.7% from the field, made nearly every big play during the game-ending 7-0 run in the win over the Golden Gophers. He sliced down the lane for a two-handed dunk off a pass from Race Thompson, he passed out of a double team to Thompson for an easy look inside that forced the Gophers to foul Thompson and, when his teammate missed the second of two free throws, Jackson-Davis grabbed the rebound in traffic and put the ball back up and in for a 59-57 lead.
During Minnesota’ finishing stretch of 11 consecutive missed shots, three of the misfires were attempts Jackson-Davis rejected.
“Trayce has been big time,” Hoosiers assistant coach Yasir Rosemond said. “It’s because he’s finally healthy. He had some nagging little injuries at the beginning of the year, but I think he’s finally rounding into shape and he’s just been playing tremendous.
“For a guy at the top of the scouting report to do what he’s doing is amazing. I haven’t been coaching that long, but I’ve been coaching 21 years, couple NBA guys, and he’s probably the best I’ve coached.”
Rosemond also praised Jackson-Davis’ leadership and, in the aftermath of the win over Minnesota, questioned the wisdom of NBA draft projections for this year, most of which have the Hoosiers’ star getting picked in the second round, if at all.
“I tell people all the time, if you can find 25 to 30 people better than him in this NBA draft, I’ll kiss your a--,” Rosemond said.
Rosemond led the Hoosiers from the sidelines against Minnesota because head coach Mike Woodson was dealing with COVID. With his associate head coach having gone 1-0 in his absence, Woodson is expected be back on the bench tonight against the Buckeyes.
A Hoosiers spokesperson reported Friday that Woodson, 64, is “doing great.”
Rosemond praised his boss for having the assistants ready to lead the way against the Golden Gophers.
“Coach always says, ‘Next man up,’ ” Rosemond said of Woodson. “We’re always prepared. He treats us like head coaches, he doesn’t treat us like assistant coaches. … It’s a tribute to him and his confidence in us.
“Coach has put a system in and we live and die by it. He’s always told us what we need to do and that’s what our guys did.”