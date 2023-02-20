Former Indiana center Cody Zeller signed with the Miami Heat on Monday, the same day the Heat reached an agreement with veteran forward Kevin Love for its push into the NBA Playoffs.
Zeller had been a free agent after spending last season in Portland and the previous eight years with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets, who picked him No. 4 overall in the 2013 draft. The 6-11 Zeller boasts career averages of 8.5 points on 52% shooting, six rebounds and 1.4 assists.
“He's really underrated as a team player,” incumbent Miami center Bam Adebayo said. “He's underrated for what he does. I know what he'll bring to our team will make us more successful.”
Zeller, the 2011 Indiana Mr. Basketball – his older brothers, Luke and Tyler, also won the state's highest high school basketball honor – out of Washington High School, played two seasons for the Hoosiers, during which he led IU to a pair of Sweet 16 appearances and a Big Ten championship in 2013. He graced the cover of "Sports Illustrated" prior to the 2012-13 campaign, when Indiana was voted No. 1 in the preseason AP Poll. Over two years, he scored 16.1 points and grabbed 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 56% from the floor. He finished his IU career with 1,157 points.
In Miami, Zeller will reunite with former Hoosiers teammate Victor Oladipo, who went No. 2 overall to the Magic in the same draft Zeller was a top 5 selection. It is the only time in Hoosiers history two players have been picked in the top 5 the same year, though Scott May and Quinn Buckner were drafted second and seventh, respectively, in 1976.
Thankful for the opportunity! https://t.co/5xuhQHbvlE— Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) February 21, 2023