Dasan McCullough needed just one play at Indiana to get comfortable.
“There were definitely some nerves before the game, but after that first kickoff (against Illinois in the season opener) the nerves went away and it’s just football,” said McCullough in a voice surprisingly deep for a 19-year-old true freshman. “It was that simple, all I had to do was run down on the field on that first kickoff and I was ready to go.”
McCullough entered Indiana this spring to significant acclaim as the highest-rated player to sign with the Hoosiers in the recruit rankings era, which goes back to 2000. The defensive jack-of-all-trades – he played every defensive position in high school save for defensive tackle – has immediately lived up to the hype, playing multiple positions for the Hoosiers (2-0) in their first two games and registering 11 tackles, 2 1/2 for loss, and two sacks.
The Hoosiers take on Western Kentucky (2-0) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Indiana coaches tried to keep their excitement about McCullough’s potential somewhat under wraps during preseason camp, part of the program’s desire to reveal as little as possible about its plan for the season before games began. Now that McCullough’s playmaking ability is impossible to deny, the staff has struggled to come up with superlatives for the freshman who was once committed to Ohio State.
Hoosiers defensive coordinator Chad Wilt compared McCullough with All-American defensive end Chris Long, the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NFL draft, whom Wilt coached at Virginia.
“(Dasan) definitely has a raw skill set that a lot of people don’t have,” Wilt said. “He’s got a great mind for the work. … He’s got a humility about him that knows he does still have to work. There’s very few I’ve been around at that young of an age that you can see those flashes or those glimpses of what they can be become and he can become as special as he wants to be.”
McCullough, the No. 75 player in the 2022 recruiting class according to 247 Sports, committed to Indiana in April 2021, when his father, Deland McCullough, was the Hoosiers’ running backs coach. Though the elder McCullough left Bloomington to take the same job at Notre Dame in February, his son did not follow him. He says he believes in coach Tom Allen’s vision for the program and was not scared off by Indiana’s 2-10 record in 2021.
“I want this class to be the class that wins the Big Ten championship, that’s my focus right now is winning,” McCullough told 247 Sports. “Personal achievements will come with that, for sure, but we want to win a Big Ten championship.”
But in helping the Hoosiers win their first two games, McCullough has had plenty of individual achievements. In last week’s win over Idaho alone, he helped force a Vandals field goal with an 8-yard sack on second-and-goal from the bull position – a defensive end-linebacker hybrid – knifed through the line for a tackle for loss on third-and-2 in the third quarter and later showed tremendous acceleration in notching a pair of pressures on Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy from an outside linebacker spot.
In addition to his length, athleticism and versatility, the IU coaching staff has been impressed with the freshman’s preparation.
“This is the thing I love about Dasan: He has talent, he is 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, he can run, but he is also a really good practice player,” Allen said. “He is very locked in. He is very mature for his age as a freshman. He understands how to study film. He cares a lot, works really hard.
“He is really good during walk-throughs, which usually is an area that freshmen struggle with because it’s not what they’re used to and being locked in during those.”
McCullough being ready to play immediately at linebacker allowed the Hoosiers to move UCLA transfer Myles Jackson from linebacker to defensive end to replace projected end starter James Head, who has missed the first two games with an injury.
Allen says Head should be able to play some against the Hilltoppers, but McCullough is still likely to have a significant role. Indiana’s defense is going to need all hands on deck against a Hilltoppers team that was second in the country in scoring offense last season (44.2 points per game).
At this point, Indiana’s biggest concern with McCullough is trying not to put too much on the freshman’s plate.
“We’re still trying to be careful about how much we can put on him, how much we can ask him to do,” Wilt said. “He’s still a freshman. … But he’s talented. We’re going to keep putting him in positions to play on the edge, to play with an edge and to be a playmaker.”