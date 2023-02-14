In four decades of the Big Ten naming player of the week honorees in basketball, no one – not Calbert Cheaney, not Glenn Robinson, not Victor Oladipo, not Zach Edey – has won the award four weeks in a row.
Until now, that is.
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis earned the recognition for the fourth consecutive time Monday, making it just the latest of a plethora of "first to..." milestones for the Hoosiers' star forward in the last month. In eight games since Jan. 19, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball is averaging 24.8 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks while leading Indiana to a 7-1 record in those contests. Add in the Hoosiers' win over Wisconsin on Jan. 14 and IU has won 8 of 9 to climb into second place in the Big Ten.
Jackson-Davis has been Indiana's undisputed best player for the better part of four years, but his play recently has constituted easily the best stretch of his collegiate career.
"We put him in position to handle the ball," Woodson said of the cause of his star's breakout. "I did this in the pros (as head coach of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks) with guys like Al Horford, Josh Smith, (Carmelo Anthony), that could rebound the ball and initiate your break offensively. That gives you early strikes that way.
"He's really been good in that area, been able to make plays off the bounce himself individually. I mean, I just don't see a lot of holes in his game now. Everybody talks about he doesn't shoot jump shots. Well s---, he does everything else. I mean, he's playing at a high level, man."
Jackson-Davis begins his campaign for a fifth consecutive player of the week honor tonight, when the No. 14 Hoosiers (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) travel to Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. to take on Northwestern (18-7, 9-5), with whom they share second place in the Big Ten. The teams are 2 1/2 games back of league-leading Purdue, but only Indiana has a scheduled matchup against the Boilermakers in the final weeks of the regular season.
Northwestern beat the then-No. 1 Boilers in Evanston on Sunday, a 64-58 triumph which was the first victory over the nation's top-ranked team in Wildcats program history.
“It's a big-time game, man," Woodson said of facing the Wildcats. "Both teams got identical records. Statistically we're pretty close in different areas offensively and defensively in the Big Ten. … Hey, it's going to be a dogfight. They're playing in front of their crowd, their fan base. I'm just anxious to see what we're made of when we get there.”
Indiana has won nearly 69% of its matchups with the long-time Big Ten bottom-feeders, but the Wildcats have taken five of the last 10, including an 84-83 triumph at Assembly Hall in January in which Northwestern led by as many as 17 in the first half.
Jackson-Davis had 18 points and a career-high 24 rebounds in that contest, but it was Hoosiers freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino who did the most work leading Indiana back into the game that afternoon: the five-star recruit scored a career-high 33 points and went 5 for 7 from 3-point range.
Hood-Schifino has piled up significant hardware of his own recently, winning three of the last six Big Ten freshman of the week honors, including Monday's. The Pittsburgh native scored 21 points and dished five assists in Indiana's 62-61 win over Michigan on Saturday, playing Robin to Jackson-Davis's Batman. The latter had 28 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.
“Our chemistry is very high," Jackson-Davis said of his young teammate. "When we set screen and rolls, a lot of bigs, especially in this league, like to drop and if they drop, he’s getting to his middy [mid-range jumper] and he’s got one of the best pull-up games in the country. If they help up, he’s got really good touch throwing the lob. I just think we read off each other and going through this season and practicing and getting game experience has really helped us.”
Jackson-Davis enters tonight's matchup 29 points shy of equaling Woodson's total of 2,061, achieved from 1976 to 1980. The coach ranks fifth in Hoosiers history in scoring.
But As the Hoosiers have piled up wins in recent weeks and a Big Ten championship has become a realistic possibility, it is clearer and clearer the lion's share of the senior's legacy will be written in the last month of the season, and his eye-popping stats will play only a small part in it.
"His legacy, man, I mean, statistically he's done everything that you can do," Woodson said. "He's reminded me that, 'Hey, I'm getting ready to go past you.' He know it's out there. For me it's great, records are meant to be broken.
"But I think winning a Big Ten title and a national title will separate his career in terms of what he's done here. That's what I'm pushing for. I want nothing but the best for the kid because he's played his a-- off for us."
Duncomb has surgery
Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb had surgery last week to fix the sinus issue that has plagued him for the last month, according to multiple reports.
Duncomb, averaging 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 5.7 minutes per contest, has not played since Jan. 14 against Wisconsin, an absence which the team has attributed to a "non-COVID illness."
It is unclear whether Duncomb will be able to return to the court this season.