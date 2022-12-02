BLOOMINGTON – Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren watched the IU men’s team stifle North Carolina on Wednesday with a dominant defensive performance and wanted to match it when her fifth-ranked Hoosiers faced No. 6 North Carolina on Thursday.
“I told them this morning, ‘If we can replicate what our guys did from a defensive standpoint, we’re gonna win,’ ” Moren said.
Indiana did exactly that, holding the Tar Heels to 35% shooting, but they also shone on the offensive end, hitting 12 of 22 3s and shooting 53% overall on the way to a resounding 87-63 triumph in front of an announced crowd of 5,939 at Assembly Hall.
“We finished the business,” Moren said. “The men started it last night, and we felt we had a responsibility to finish off the Tar Heels tonight.”
Mackenzie Holmes led Indiana (8-0) with 25 points, her third straight game with at least 25, and Oregon transfer Sydney Parrish, the 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball, added a season-high 24, six rebounds and two steals.
The victory was the most lopsided against a top-10 opponent for the Hoosiers since at least 1999. They improved to 9-40 in such games in the last 23 seasons. Just don’t call it a statement.
“I don’t think it was a statement, we just played how we play,” Parrish said. “We come out every game hard and really prepared from our coaching staff. … We should play like that every night.”
The Hoosiers’ worst stretch of the night came in the first two minutes, when the Tar Heels (6-1) hit a pair of 3s and went in front 7-0. Indiana answered back with five quick points from Holmes inside, a Henna Sandvik 3, her first of the season, and another 3 from Parrish, part of a 13-0 run.
Sara Scalia, who had 12 points, added a 3 a minute later and another at the end of the first quarter, which saw the Hoosiers lead 27-21 after a 5-for-5 performance from deep. Indiana hit nine of its next 10 shots after missing its first three.
Parrish drilled another 3 early in the second quarter to make it a 32-21 lead, and by halftime Indiana was up 49-33 with an 8-for-12 mark from 3-point range.
Parrish, starting in place of injured star Grace Berger, stopped a latent Tar Heels uprising with a driving layup plus a foul to make it 67-51 with 1:20 left in the third quarter. She got knocked to the floor on the play and screamed at the ceiling as the ball dropped.
When she left the game after another layup late in the fourth quarter, the Hamilton Southeastern product got a standing ovation.
“I’m back home and I’m just really happy,” Parrish said of that moment. “We did all of that without Grace Berger. … We knew we had to play for her and for our state.”
Hoosiers guard Chloe Moore-McNeil had 10 points, seven rebounds and a season-high nine assists. Freshman Yarden Garzon had nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
‘No real timetable’ for Berger’s return
Moren gave a qualified update of Berger’s status after the game, reiterating the two-time honorable mention All-American is “out indefinitely” because of her knee injury and there is not a timetable for her return.
“Right now, she’s having to put a different kind of hat on,” Moren said of Berger. “I’m not crazy about it, but it will also help her grow, because we know Grace is going to be a pro.”
Moren coached the game dressed in a sweatshirt emblazoned with Berger’s image, part of the guard’s collection in the IU name, image and likeness store.
Following IU’s win, Moren said the players told her she had to make the sweatshirt an every-game tradition.
“I figured while she was on pause right now, I’d put a little more money in her pocket with NIL,” Moren said of the shirt. “You can’t play, … but I will contribute to the Grace Berger Fund.”
Notes: Hoosiers guard Kaitlin Peterson, a sophomore averaging four points in 12.7 minutes, is reportedly no longer with the team.