CHICAGO – For the first time since 1988, Indiana and Purdue are top 4 seeds in the NCAA Tournament in the same season. The Boilermakers and Hoosiers were the top two teams in the Big Ten regular-season standings (Northwestern tied IU for second) and both reached the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, with Purdue capturing the title with a win over Penn State on Sunday at the United Center.
But for all that success, both teams have warts, which showed themselves in the Big Ten Tournament. If either is going to become the first team from the state to reach the Final Four since 2002, it will have to clean up the biggest issue which presented itself over the weekend.
For the Hoosiers, the problem was long spells of poor play. Indiana (22-11), ranked No. 21 in Monday’s final AP Poll, went 5:09 without a basket in its 70-60 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal win over Maryland on Friday, giving up 11 straight points to the Terps in the process, and followed that with a drought of 4:51 in a loss to Penn State in the semifinals, during which the Nittany Lions scored 13 consecutive points. Those performances came on the heels of a game against Michigan at Assembly Hall on March 5 in which the Wolverines went on a 41-15 extended run spanning halftime before Indiana roared back to win in overtime.
“Somehow I’ve got to get them to understand that you’re going to have to commit for 40 minutes because it can be one minute, two seconds, a second that can cost you a tournament victory,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said.
Indiana’s All-American forward, Trayce Jackson-Davis, pointed to the Hoosiers’ offensive performance as the root of some of its long spells of rough play. There are times, he says, when the Hoosiers get on their heels on offense, and hesitate before shooting, even when they are open. They have to trust themselves more fully, he says.
“We need to play more confident,” Jackson-Davis said. “I feel like when we play confident on offense, everything else is easy flowing. … We have to be confident. We have worked on this. We have worked to get to this moment. All throughout the summer we were shooting shots and we got a lot of good shooters on our team, and they have just got to let it go. I think that’s the biggest thing for us.”
During the loss to Penn State, there was a moment in which Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp passed up a 3-pointer and instead tried to drive the ball to the rim. Indiana did not score on the possession and as IU went back on defense, Jackson-Davis was motioning for his fifth-year teammate to shoot the ball.
The Hoosiers will have to be confident on the offensive end to deal with their round of 64 opponent, 13th-seeded Kent State, which holds opposing teams to 40.3% shooting, 19th-lowest in the country. Moreover, Indiana’s potential round of 32 foe, No. 5 seed Miami (Florida) is 25th nationally in scoring at nearly 80 points per contest, meaning a Hoosiers drought could be catastrophic.
Purdue’s problem, meanwhile, did not keep the Boilermakers from winning their first Big Ten Tournament title since 2009, but it did crop up in all three tournament victories. Though it was able to beat Rutgers, Ohio State and Penn State in a three-day span, Purdue, which finished the season ranked No. 3, its highest finish since 1994, struggled in all three games to break the press.
Against Rutgers, Purdue committed four turnovers in the final 4:28 against the Scarlet Knights’ desperate full-court press and were also bailed out by a couple of questionable foul calls when it looked as though the Scarlet Knights might take the ball away again.
The Boilermakers were marginally better against a depleted Ohio State team, giving the ball away only once in the final two minutes, but Sunday’s clash with Penn State saw the Nittany Lions nearly erase a 17-point deficit in the final six minutes thanks to relentless pressure in the backcourt. The underdogs drew within 66-65 with 10 seconds left when Purdue guard Brandon Newman threw an ill-advised pass under his own basket against the press and the Nittany Lions intercepted it for a layup.
CBS analyst Grant Hill mentioned the Boilermakers having too many players in the backcourt, giving Penn State more opportunities to trap, as one possible problem with Purdue’s pressbreak. Whatever the cause, Purdue coach Matt Painter insists his team will work to fix it.
“We do actually practice that,” Painter said. “We step on the end line, we throw one up for grabs. We allow them to double us in the middle of the court, and people have to come. We’ve got to help each other. We’ve got to do a better job of helping each other.”
If the top-seeded Boilermakers get through their round of 64 game against a No. 16 seed, they could face eighth-seeded Memphis in the second round. The Tigers are loaded with length and athleticism on the perimeter and rank 20th nationally in steals per game with 8.8. With nothing to lose playing against a top seed, they can be counted on to aggressively pressure the Boilers.
”The teams you’re getting ready to face, it’s important to try to keep them away from their strengths,” Painter said.