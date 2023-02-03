The last time Indiana and Purdue played with both teams ranked in the AP poll was in February 2016. The last time one of the teams was No. 1 coming into the matchup was February 2013, when the Hoosiers entered as the nation’s top team. The last time the teams were collectively ranked as highly as they are now, with Purdue at No. 1 and Indiana No. 21, was in January 1994, when Purdue was No. 12 and Indiana was eighth.
The Hoosiers and Boilermakers have met 215 times, the most matchups of any two teams in the Big Ten, and will renew acquaintances this afternoon at Assembly Hall. But in the recent history of the rivalry, clashes in which both of the teams are playing at such a high level have been rare.
Indiana (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten), which snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series when Rob Phinisee’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds lifted the Hoosiers to a 68-65 victory at Assembly Hall last January, comes in winners of five of its last six games. The Boilermakers (22-1, 11-1) have won nine in a row, the longest active streak for a high-major team, and have taken 10 of the last 11 from the Hoosiers.
The game is key not only for bragging rights but for positioning in the conference: The Boilers, owners of a 31/2-game lead over the field, are trying to take another step toward their record 25th Big Ten crown, while Indiana is trying to separate itself from the current six-way logjam in fourth place.
“There’s a lot of emotions in the game, a lot of ups and downs,” Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway said. “It’s going to be a different atmosphere, what it feels like. But I think (we’re) just staying in the moment and knowing the task at hand. They’re No. 1 in the country for a reason, because they’re playing really good basketball. … It’s going to be a big-time environment, it’s going to be loud, but it’s a tussle, it’s fun and we should enjoy it.”
Galloway, a Culver native, is one of 16 in-state players on the teams’ rosters. The last four Indiana Mr. Basketball winners – Westfield’s Braden Smith (Purdue), Blackhawk Christian’s Caleb Furst (Purdue), Bloomington South’s Anthony Leal (Indiana) and Center Grove’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana) – will suit up for the game, as will the last four Gatorade Players of the Year in the state: Homestead’s Fletcher Loyer (Purdue), Furst, Silver Creek’s Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue) and Jackson-Davis.
There is even a Mr. Basketball on the sidelines in Indiana recruiting and team coordinator Jordan Hulls, the 2009 winner out of Bloomington South. His boss, head coach Mike Woodson, was an Indiana All-Star out of Broad Ripple in 1976, while Purdue coach Matt Painter earned the same distinction at Delta in 1989.
“I was recruited by Purdue and had a visit set to go to Purdue,” said Woodson, who played at Indiana from 1976 to 1980. “I canceled it at the last minute based on my conversation with (IU) coach (Bob) Knight. I had already committed. Hadn’t been anywhere, so I was just going to take the trip. Glad I didn’t because Indiana is home for me, where I always wanted to go.”
Loyer, who set the single-season scoring record at Homestead last season, is not an Indiana native – he grew up in Michigan – but he played high school basketball in the state for two years and his grandfather played for the Boilermakers. He will face the Hoosiers for the first time this afternoon.
“Having grown up around basketball and being familiar with the Big Ten, you see a lot of rivalries, but the one that really sticks out is IU-Purdue,” said Loyer, who is averaging 12.4 points. “It’s a special event, it’ll be a special atmosphere, and I’m just looking forward to being a part of history and going to battle against a pretty good team.”
Loyer and Smith, who finished second and first in Mr. Basketball voting for 2022, comprise an all-freshman starting backcourt that has defied expectations and helped the Boilers to the best start in program history.
They have also been key components in Purdue’s 7-0 record in true road games, the most road victories in the nation for a high-major team.
“(Smith and I) have talked about it, we kind of like away games, go in there and shut them up a little bit,” said Loyer, who has scored 17 points in games at Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State in the last month. “Just that edge you have to compete with, that’s just more incentive to go out there and win. Obviously we have great fans (at Purdue), but when you’re going into an away game, a little hostile environment, you want to shut them up a little bit and have a good game, come out with the ‘W,’ go home with a win.”
Note: Indiana is permitting its students to begin forming a line for first-come-first-seat-choice student-section tickets seven hours before the game instead of the usual five.