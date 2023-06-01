From 2013 to 2019, Indiana baseball became a fixture in the NCAA Tournament by reaching the regional round six times.
But after the tournament was canceled during the pandemic in 2020 and Indiana was left out of the field in 2021 and 2022, the Hoosiers reset this season with a new, hungry group featuring a mix of youth and transfer portal additions. That mix came together much how coach Jeff Mercer envisioned and the Hoosiers were selected for the tournament once again, having already posted their highest win total (41) since 2014.
“It was pretty cool moment,” redshirt junior Bobby Whelan said of seeing Indiana listed during the NCAA Tournament selection show. “We’ve been working hard as a team for the last three years to get back to the tournament and to see our name pop up, we finally did it and now it’s time to go compete.”
The Hoosiers (41-18) are the No. 3 seed in the Lexington, Kentucky, Regional and will face second-seeded West Virginia (39-18) at Kentucky Proud Park in the opener of the double-elimination event at 7 p.m. today.
The other side of the Regional bracket will feature top-seeded Kentucky (36-18), the No. 12 overall seed in the tournament, taking on fourth-seeded Ball State (36-21), which is playing in its first NCAA Tournament since 2006.
The Hoosiers have the advantage of having already played the Wildcats in Lexington this season and so will be familiar with the bounces the field’s turf is likely to provide.
Indiana’s 12-2 loss in that game does not undermine the team’s confidence as it chases its first Regional championship since reaching the College World Series in 2013.
The Hoosiers are powered by a pair of Fort Wayne products in outfielder Carter Mathison out of Homestead and pitching coach Dustin Glant from Wayne. Mathison followed up his 2022 Freshman All-American campaign by ranking third on the team this year in on-base plus slugging (OPS) with a .962 mark and has nine home runs and 46 RBI. Glant’s Hoosiers rank fourth in the Big Ten in ERA and second in strikeouts.
“We have to pitch well like we have all year,” said Indiana lefty Ben Seiler, a Siena transfer. “At the plate, we have a great lineup. Our defense has been phenomenal. Focus on not trying to do too much or let the moment get too big. It’s so special to be with these guys. I made friends for life.”
Cardinals not just
happy to be here
Elsewhere in the Lexington Regional, Ball State enters the tournament confident it can string together a Cinderella run to the Super Regional.
The Cardinals were the Mid-American Conference runners-up in 2018, 2019 and 2021, won the conference in 2022 but lost in the MAC Tournament final and at last broke through this year with a with a pair of MAC Tournament wins over regular-season champion Kent State, the latter powered by a ninth-inning grand slam from Adam Tellier.
But Ball State is far from happy just to be in the Regional. The Cardinals have confidence from hanging in against the Hoosiers (two losses of 9-8 and 16-13) and even putting a scare in No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest (a 7-4 defeat). They enter the tournament with a 7-7 all-time record against the Wildcats, including a series victory in Lexington in 2021.
The teams meet again at noon today.
“Anyone who knows our program, we don’t take a back seat to nobody,” Cardinals coach Rich Maloney said. “These guys that have been in the program for a while, they’ve beaten a lot of giants. We go into games, we think we’re going to win.
“We’re not going into this tournament saying, ‘Okay, we’re already done and it’s a country club and we’ve accomplished all we wanted.’ ”
Around the state
The tournament will have one of its Regionals in Terre Haute this year as Indiana State earned the No. 14 overall seed and became the first Missouri Valley Conference team to host a Regional since 2015.
The Sycamores (42-15) have won 34 of their last 38 games and are in a Regional with Wright State, Iowa and North Carolina. They open against Wright State at 1 p.m. today.