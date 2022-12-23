Indiana basketball will have a different look going forward.
The 18th-ranked Hoosiers announced Wednesday honorable mention All-Big Ten point guard Xavier Johnson will be out indefinitely after having surgery on the foot he injured against Kansas on Saturday.
Without Johnson, Indiana will have to adjust its guard rotation, putting more responsibility on five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino, who responded with 17 points, seven assists and two steals in a 96-72 win over Elon on Tuesday, his first collegiate game without Johnson in the backcourt next to him.
“I thought he responded pretty well,” Hoosiers coach Woodson said of Hood-Schifino, who gifted his teammates Bose headphones for Christmas on Wednesday. “He had a few too many turnovers for me, but he’s young and he’s still learning.”
Hood-Schifino had five turnovers against the Phoenix and will have a chance to cut that number down tonight when the Hoosiers (9-3) take on Kennesaw State (8-4) of the Atlantic Sun Conference at Assembly Hall, the final game of Indiana’s non-conference schedule.
There isn’t much sun where the Owls have traveled this week, though they did beat some of the nasty weather projected for Indiana, arriving in Bloomington on Thursday. Three years after going 1-28 in coach Amir Abdur-Rahim’s first season, Kennesaw State is enjoying the best year in its Division I program history. The Owls have not finished above .500 since moving to the sport’s highest level for the 2009-10 season, but they enter Assembly Hall winners of four of their last five and came within shouting distance of upsetting Florida in November, falling 88-78.
For Indiana, the game is its last for nearly two weeks and its final tune-up before the Big Ten schedule resumes. The Hoosiers don’t play again until Jan. 5 at Iowa, a critical game for IU’s Big Ten championship hopes, which already took a hit with an early loss to Rutgers.
The clash against Kennesaw State is an important opportunity for Hood-Schifino to continue developing chemistry with Trey Galloway, who has replaced Johnson in the starting lineup, as well as Tamar Bates and freshman CJ Gunn.
Gunn in particular is headed for a bigger role. The Indianapolis native had been on the outer edge of the rotation most of the season, but Tuesday he played a season-high 19 minutes and he responded with a career-best 11 points on 5-for-10 shooting, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“One of the hardest things to do when you’re coming in as a freshman is you want to please, you want to do well,” Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp said when evaluating Gunn’s performance. “At the same time, you have to learn what the coaches are asking of you and what the guys need from you. ... Really every day in practice he plays hard as ever. He talks, he’s trying to do the right things. Yes, there are mess-ups, but at the same time, it all comes from a good place, and he’s doing things at 1,000 miles an hour.”
Hood-Schifino, Galloway, Bates and Gunn combined to score 38 points on 55.6% shooting against Elon.
Galloway will likely draw the responsibility of guarding 6-foot-4 Kennesaw State leading scorer Chris Youngblood, who is averaging 14.2 points and shooting better than 45% from 3-point range.
The Hoosiers have given up at least 72 points to three straight opponents, which has disappointed Woodson.
“I think moving forward, CJ (Gunn) and (Trey) Gallo(way) and Tamar Bates ... we’ve got to do a better job on the ball and guarding the ball,” the second-year coach said after Tuesday’s victory. “We had quite a few fouls called tonight in guarding the ball in a one-on-one position, and then we’ve got to do a better job in our pick-and-roll defense in terms of getting over the screen and getting into the ball. We were terrible tonight in that area.”
The Hoosiers played Tuesday without preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was held out for precautionary reasons after being limited at practice Monday. Woodson said he was unsure whether Jackson-Davis would play tonight.
It is also unclear whether forward Jordan Geronimo will be available as he deals with a dislocated finger. He was out Tuesday and Woodson said his return to the court will depend on how much pain he can handle.