BLOOMINGTON – There are 363 teams playing Division I basketball this season. Entering the weekend, Northwestern's team field goal percentage of 38% ranked 357th among those teams.
Against No. 15 Indiana at Assembly Hall on Sunday, however, the Wildcats hit nine of their first 11 shots, raced out to a 17-point lead, shot 46% for the game and held on to win 84-83 in front of an announced crowd of 16,759 despite monster performances from IU's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino.
Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson had a relatively simple explanation for Indiana's problems on defense, which included putting Northwestern at the foul line 28 times (the Wildcats made 19).
"Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson are sitting on the sideline," the second-year coach said. "That's why we're struggling a little bit defensively. We've got two starters that are sitting on the sideline, and I'm reaching trying to figure out who's going to replace that."
Johnson missed his fourth game in a row with a foot injury which saw him in a boot on the sideline Sunday and Thompson was out of the lineup for the first time in 77 games with the knee injury he suffered Thursday against Iowa. The pair has a combined 11 years of college basketball experience.
With Thompson out, junior forward Jordan Geronimo got his first career start, but played just 10 minutes, scoring zero points and committing three fouls.
Despite Indiana's short-handedness, Jackson-Davis was less eager to blame his team's defensive lapses on injury. It was execution which was really the problem, he said.
"We're just not going into our coverages," the preseason Big Ten player of the year said. "Coach (Woodson) had a great game plan and I don't think we followed it at all, honestly. We didn't switch when we needed to switch, and it's mental errors.
"When you don't listen to your coaches, that's going to really hurt you because obviously they were getting whatever shot they wanted."
Regardless of the exact causes of the defensive problems, they were severe enough for Indiana (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) to lose for a fifth time in eight games despite Hood-Schifino scoring a career-high 33 points, 21 in the second half, on 12-for-17 shooting and Jackson-Davis pouring in 18 points with a career-high 24 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks.
The Hoosiers shot 52% from the field and 9 for 18 from 3-point range, but fell to a tie for 11th place in the Big Ten, while the surging Wildcats (12-3, 3-1) joined a five-way tie at the top of the league.
Northwestern roared to a 34-17 lead with 8:28 left in the first half thanks in part to seven Indiana turnovers which led to 16 Northwestern points in that span. The Hoosiers eventually turned the ball over 16 times and the Wildcats held a 25-6 advantage in points off giveaways.
Indiana closed the gap with a 10-0 run featuring 3s from forward Miller Kopp, who played three years at Northwestern before transferring to Indiana, and Trey Galloway and Northwestern's lead was 41-34 at the break.
The Wildcats started the second half on a 10-2 run to extend the margin back to 15 and held Indiana at bay until the final minute, when a Jackson-Davis layup plus a foul cut the deficit to 79-72. He missed the free throw, but Northwestern's Julian Roper missed a pair of foul shots and Hood-Schifino hit a long 3 to make it 79-75 with 25 seconds left.
A desperation 3 from Hood-Schifino dropped with three seconds left to bring the Hoosiers within 83-80, but Northwestern's Boo Buie, who led the Wildcats with 26 points, split a pair of free throws to render moot Galloway's bank shot from halfcourt at the buzzer.
Hood-Schifino has notched a new career-high in scoring in four consecutive games and is 10 for 15 from 3-point range in the last two contests.
Jackson-Davis played all 40 minutes and had more rebounds than any Hoosier in more than 51 years, but shot just 8 for 19 against Northwestern's physical interior defense.
"He's giving it to us every night," Hood-Schifino said of Jackson-Davis, who had 30 points in Indiana's loss to Iowa on Thursday. "He's a dominant player and one of the best players I've played with. For a guy to go out there and play his heart out and for us to still come up short is definitely tough, a tough pill to swallow."