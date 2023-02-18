Trayce Jackson-Davis blamed himself for Indiana’s slow start in a loss to Northwestern on Wednesday. Jackson-Davis finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and scored 18 points in the second half to help the 14th-ranked Hoosiers climb back from a 21-point deficit, but IU’s star accepted responsibility for the 21-point margin existing in the first place.
“Honestly, it’s my fault,” Jackson-Davis said. “I wasn’t ready to play in the first half. Being a leader on this team, I gotta be ready to go and I wasn’t, so that first half’s on me.”
Indiana coach Mike Woodson pointed to a different cause of Indiana’s poor first-half performance, which saw the Hoosiers trail 39-20 at halftime on the way to a 64-62 loss.
“I thought we were too hyped, pumped for the game,” the second-year coach said. “I just didn’t see the comfort at the start of the ballgame. … They felt really good coming into this game and sometimes that can be against you, you’re doing things you shouldn’t be doing and that’s what happened.”
Indiana feeling good would have been a reflection of the Hoosiers’ recent play. Entering the contest with Northwestern they had won three games in a row and eight of their previous nine, climbing into a share of second place with the Wildcats.
Following the loss to Northwestern, Indiana (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) has slipped into a three-way tie for third in the Big Ten standings with Iowa and Maryland, both of which have a head-to-head tiebreaker over IU. The Hoosiers are only a half-game ahead of Illinois and Michigan State, both of which are 8-6 in league play and face Indiana in the coming days.
That makes today’s matchup at Assembly Hall against the Illini (17-8 overall) and Tuesday’s clash with Michigan State in East Lansing crucial for the Hoosiers’ hopes of earning a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament and the coveted double bye into the tournament quarterfinals that comes with it.
“We’ve gotta move on and get ready for Illinois now,” Woodson said after the loss to the Wildcats.
The Hoosiers defeated the Illini 80-65 in Champaign on Jan. 19, a game in which Jackson-Davis poured in a season-high 35 points on 15-of-19 shooting as Illinois stubbornly refused to send a second defender at him when he got the ball in the post.
“They decided they were going to let me beat them so that’s what I had to do,” Jackson-Davis said after the victory.
Northwestern tried a different tactic Wednesday, running two big men at Jackson-Davis every time he touched the ball and trying to keep him from turning his shoulder to the wide side of the court to pass out of the double team. The strategy worked in the first half, but Jackson-Davis made quicker moves in the final 20 minutes to render it less effective.
“The double team is inviting, it really is,” Woodson said. “Trayce struggled to make the passes out of there early on, but in the second half he was dropping passes off where they needed to be dropped. We’ve seen traps all year and that’s not going to change. We just have to make the right reads out of it.”
Illinois’ decision on whether to eschew its strategy from its first matchup against Indiana and send a double-team against Jackson-Davis will help dictate the flow of today’s game. In Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja, the Illini have the personnel necessary to try something like what Northwestern did.
If Jackson-Davis gets single coverage again, he could cross a significant milestone in the game’s first few minutes: The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball needs only seven points to surpass Woodson for fifth on Indiana’s career scoring list.
In the first meeting between the teams, Indiana was without forward Race Thompson because of a knee injury, while Illinois sharpshooter Matthew Mayer was significantly under the weather and did not score while going 0 for 4. Mayer averages 11.7 points on 37.2% 3-point shooting. Thompson had 13 points on 4-for-4 shooting against Northwestern.