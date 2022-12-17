In its toughest test of the season to date, last Saturday against then-No. 10 Arizona, it took No. 14 Indiana nearly nine full minutes of game time to get its bearings. By the time the Hoosiers finally found their footing, they were down 27-8 and a second-half charge got them no closer than three points in an 89-75 loss, their second defeat in three games.
This afternoon, an even tougher task awaits. The Hoosiers (8-2) must face defending national champion Kansas (9-1) at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, one of the toughest road environments in college basketball. The Jayhawks have lost just 17 home games in coach Bill Self’s 19 years at the helm.
“I know one thing, we can’t come out and start a game like we did against Arizona and dig a hole and expect to win,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “That was tough the other night. We fought back and did a lot of good things. Against good teams you got to be in the game early, give yourself a chance.”
The Jayhawks lost four of their top five scorers from last year’s national championship team but have hardly skipped a beat. Kansas is No. 8 in the AP poll entering this afternoon’s matchup and already boasts wins over Duke, Wisconsin, Seton Hall and Missouri and a lone loss to Tennessee, currently ranked sixth.
These are the games Indiana veterans Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis wanted for their final campaign in Bloomington.
“This is what me and Trayce came back for,” Thompson said. “We wanted a tough schedule. Games like this is what it’s all about really.”
Thompson will draw one of the game’s toughest defensive assignments: 6-foot-8 Kansas junior forward Jalen Wilson, who is scoring 22.1 points per game, averaging 9.4 rebounds and shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.
Unlike Arizona, which hounded IU’s big men with the size of 6-11 Azuolas Tubelis and 7-foot Oumar Ballo, the Jayhawks don’t have a player taller than 6-8 in their lineup. They have been able to win anyway by moving the ball well and shooting a high percentage from long distance. Wilson is the key to it all.
“It’s really a mindset,” Thompson said of defending the Kansas star. “You have to come in the game knowing you have a tough matchup and that you have to be ready to guard. … You have to be up on him because he can shoot the ball, he’s a really talented player. I’m excited for the matchup.”
Thompson will also be at the center of the Hoosiers’ offensive strategy. Jackson-Davis, who will move into eighth all time in career scoring at IU with his first basket today, is sure to draw extra defenders when he gets the ball in the post. Thompson’s job is to make Kansas regret sending a double team at the Indiana star.
“When Trayce gets doubled, my goal is to cut, find an open spot,” Thompson said. “I occupy the defense so either my man can’t go or if someone else comes down on me I’m either posting him up because it’s a smaller guy and I can get a layup or Trayce has an easy pass out across the court to whoever’s open to knock down an open shot.”
The Hoosiers are hoping to have freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino back for today’s matchup. Indiana is 7-0 with the five-star guard on the court, but he has missed the last three games with a back injury. He practiced Wednesday and was set to take some contact Thursday to determine how his back would respond.
Hood-Schifino helped the Hoosiers get off to a strong start in a win against North Carolina on Nov. 30, scoring 12 of the team’s first 19 points.
“I feel like I was a spark,” Hood-Schifino said after beating the Tar Heels. “When I was hitting my shots, everyone else followed along, brought their energy, just built it up from there.”
The Hoosiers could use some of that energy today at the end of a brutal stretch of their schedule. By the close of the day they will have faced national powers North Carolina, Arizona and Kansas, plus conference foes Rutgers and Nebraska, all in the span of 18 days. All five opponents are in the top 80 nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency rankings and four are in the top 35.
Woodson set up the trying schedule in an effort to prepare his team for the rigors of Big Ten play and the NCAA Tournament.
“At the end of the day, man, you’re playing a top-ranked team,” the second-year Hoosiers coach said. “You’re ranked. You’re playing on their floor in front of a hostile environment. It’s what you live for when you play basketball in college. You can’t run from it.
“I just try to get our players to understand that, hey, you got to seize the moment. This is a big-time game, it really is. Nationally televised. You got a chance to go in and do something that a lot of teams hadn’t done in years there. … It ain’t a lot of games that they’ve lost there in that fieldhouse.”