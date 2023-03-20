Indiana’s season came to an end in the NCAA Tournament round of 32 on Sunday with an 85-69 loss to No. 5 seed Miami (Florida) at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots in what he has said will be his final game with the Hoosiers. The consensus All-American would depart Indiana as the third-leading scorer in program history and the all-time leader in rebounds and blocks.
But he was not able to push the fourth-seeded Hoosiers to their first Sweet 16 since 2016, coming up well short of the national championship he repeatedly stated was his goal. Miami (27-7) sent the Hoosiers packing with yeoman’s work on the glass, grabbing 20 offensive rebounds and turning them into 29 second-chance points. They out-rebounded the Hoosiers 48-31.
It was also the final game in an Indiana uniform for super-seniors Race Thompson and Miller Kopp and likely was for freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who is a projected first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Hood-Schifino went 12 for 33 in two NCAA Tournament games, including 8 for 22 Sunday. He scored 11 of his 19 points in the final minutes, after the game had been decided.
Thompson had 11 points and seven rebounds to cap his six-season stint at IU.
Indiana (23-12) trailed by as many as 13 in the first half, but battled back to within 40-35 at halftime when Kopp drained a 3 from the corner at the first-half buzzer. Kopp had eight points in the first half, but was held scoreless the rest of the way.
The Hoosiers scored the first eight points of the second half to take their first lead, with Jackson-Davis passing to Trey Galloway for a 3-pointer to start the run and then scoring inside after an offensive rebound to put IU up 42-40.
The teams traded baskets until the 12-minute mark, when Miami’s Jordan Miller scored to put the Hurricanes in front 51-49 and ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong followed with a deep 3. Wong added another 3 from the corner minutes later to extend the margin to double digits at 61-51 with 8:49 left.
Indiana did not get closer than seven down the stretch.
Wong had five points on 1-for-10 shooting in a round of 64 win over Drake, but finished with 27 on 9 for 17 from the field against the Hoosiers.
Norchad Omier grabbed 17 rebounds for the Hurricanes.