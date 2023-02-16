In a battle of teams who entered the night tied for second place in the Big Ten, it was Northwestern which took another step toward catching first-place Purdue, while No. 14 Indiana slipped to third.
Northwestern’s Boo Buie drove at Trey Galloway’s chest and scored with a floater from eight feet with 2.5 seconds left to lift the Wildcats (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) past the Hoosiers 64-62 on Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.
It appeared as though Buie may have pushed off on Galloway to create room for his floater, but Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson waved away the idea.
"The officials didn't call it, but at the end of the day Boo made a hell of a shot," the second-year coach. "You have to give him credit."
Indiana had tied the game on their previous possession, completing a 21-point comeback, when Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp stole a pass under the Wildcat basket and fed Trayce Jackson-Davis for the tying basket with 28 seconds left.
Jackson-Davis scored 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished eight assists and Race Thompson returned to the lineup with 13 points on 4-for-4 shooting, but the Hoosiers suffered just their second defeat in the last 10 games.
Jalen Hood-Schifino’s halfcourt heave at the buzzer hit the front rim.
"They get us down 19 (at halftime), you can't spot a team at home 19 and expect to win all the time," Woodson said. "I thought we fought hard to get back in it so I applaud our team, but we got off to such a rocky start. ... I thought we were too hyped, pumped for the game. I just didn't see the comfort at the start of the ballgame.
"They felt really good coming into this game and sometimes that can be against you, you're doing things you shouldn't be doing and that's what happened."
Indiana (18-8, 9-6) led 12-11 with 13:03 left in the first half after Galloway dished to Jordan Geronimo for a dunk, but that was the Hoosiers’ last basket for 6:14, during which the Wildcats embarked on a 17-1 run, which included seven points from Buie and six from Chase Audige. Buie nailed a 3-pointer to put his team ahead 28-13 and, after a Hood-Schifino layup, Robbie Beran added another 3 for the Wildcats to bring the margin to 16.
Northwestern was up 39-20 at the break after a period in which the Hoosiers shot 29% from the field.
Jackson-Davis blamed himself for Indiana's poor performance at the outset.
"Honestly, it's my fault," said the senior forward, who had his 46th career double-double and scored 18 points in the second half. "I wasn't ready to play in the first half. Being a leader on this team, I gotta be ready to go and I wasn't, so that first half's on me. I loved the way our guys fought trying to get back into the game."
The Wildcats took Jackson-Davis out of the game early with aggressive double teams in the post, the same strategy they had used to limit star Purdue center Zach Edey in a 64-58 triumph over the then-No. 1 Boilermakers on Sunday.
"They came with the trap fast and we were panicking a little bit at the start of the game," Jackson-Davis said. "After we got composed, I thought we handled it pretty well. We've been seeing traps all year so it wasn't anything new, we just have to be calm and start the game strong."
Indiana closed the gap early in the second half, getting 3-pointers from Galloway, Kopp and Hood-Schifino to slice the deficit to 11 less than six minutes into the period.
Jackson-Davis scored six straight Indiana points, including a pair of layups off interior passes from freshman forward Malik Reneau, to bring the Hoosiers within single digits at 49-42 with 11:12 to play.
Thompson, who missed Saturday’s game against Michigan with a sore knee and was a game-time decision against the Wildcats, notched an old-fashioned 3-point play on an acrobatic scoop with 8:09 left to make it 53-47.
The sixth-year senior notched his highest point total since Dec. 20 against Elon.
"I feel good right now," Thompson said. "I feel like I keep getting healthier and healthier, keep getting treatment."
Jackson-Davis added another basket plus a foul with 2:51 left to pull IU to within 58-56.
Indiana shot 67% in the second half.
Kopp, who played three seasons for the Wildcats, was the subject of profane chants for much of the game. He missed a series of open 3-pointers in the first half and finished 1 for 6 from the field for three points.
"All you can do is tell a guy like Miller, 'You're wearing an Indiana uniform,'" Woodson said. "The best way you can make them shut up is you punish them."
Buie averaged 23.5 points in two games against IU this season, both Northwestern wins. The Wildcats beat the Hoosiers 84-83 at Assembly Hall on Jan. 8.