BLOOMINGTON – The old football adage goes that a team which has two quarterbacks doesn’t really have one.
The opposite is true at running back, where a large, talented position group is considered a positive and usually gives the backs a chance to complement one another’s skillsets and keep each other fresh by limiting the punishment any individual takes.
Indiana enters the season with that type of group in the backfield. The Hoosiers have speed and power; size and quickness; experience and youth in its stable of four backs – Jaylin Lucas, Josh Henderson, Trent Howland and Wake Forest transfer Christian Turner.
“As we’ve said pretty openly and clearly we have to effectively run the football,” seventh-year Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said. “It starts up front, but you also have to have talented guys who can make someone miss in space and be able to create those extra yards.”
Lucas, an All-American kick returner as a freshman last season who also ran for 5.5 yards per carry, is the presumptive starter and IU will try every creative formation in its playbook to get the ball in his hands. Henderson, meanwhile provides the punishing thunder to Lucas’s lightning strikes and is a sure pass-catcher out of the backfield who recorded 672 total yards and eight touchdowns last season. He figures to see his share of carries, as will Turner, who scored 13 touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Demon Deacons and who has Big Ten experience after starting his collegiate career as a four-star recruit at Michigan.
“Christian, he’s got moves that you’ve never seen,” Lucas said. “You all haven’t seen the real Christian yet. He’s like that.”
Add in Howland, a redshirt sophomore who IU’s coaches raved about in fall camp for his size and hands, and run-game coordinator Bob Bostad will be able to spread carries around to keep the slightly-built Lucas – he is just 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, while the fifth-year senior Henderson is 5-11, 225 and sixth-year senior Turner is 5-11, 205 – from wearing down over a bruising Big Ten season.
With each of the backs likely to get his share of opportunities, second-year running backs coach Craig Johnson wants them all to act like first-stringers.
“You better be ready and prepared like a starter,” said Johnson, who coached Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley as New York Giants running backs coach in 2018 and 2019. “You don’t get do-overs. Don’t tell me ‘I need to warm up,’ don’t tell me, ‘I need to get the feel of the game.’ You’re talking to the wrong coach.”
Indiana spent much of last season slinging the ball all over the field in offensive coordinator Walt Bell’s pass-heavy scheme. Quarterback Connor Bazelak attempted at least 40 passes in seven of the season’s first eight games.
But injuries and ineffectiveness in pass-blocking from the Hoosiers’ offensive line made such a gameplan increasingly untenable as the season wore on. Bell adjusted and IU threw the ball fewer than 30 times in three of its final four contests, turning to a ground game which utilized quarterback runs, some option plays with quarterback Dexter Williams II and Lucas and plenty of carries for Henderson and since-graduated back Shaun Shivers.
The move was effective, as the Hoosiers gained 4.9 (sack-adjusted) yards per carry over the final three games of the season after picking up fewer than 3.0 in their first eight games against FBS opponents. That success creates a vision for this season, when IU will start an inexperienced redshirt freshman (Tayven Jackson or Brendan Sorsby) at quarterback.
The team’s versatility in the backfield will allow Bell and Bostad to be creative and give teams a variety of looks, including two-back sets for maximum defensive confusion.
“It just adds another element for defenses we go against,” Henderson said of putting multiple running backs on the field together. “The coaches do a great job of making sure we ... go out and execute it.”
There was a stretch in the mid-2010s in which Indiana trotted out a series of prolific running backs in Tevin Coleman, Jordan Howard, Devine Redding and Stevie Scott III. The Hoosiers have not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Scott went for more than 1,100 in 2018 and they might not have one this year because of the way in which the carries will be split, but they could be just as productive on the ground as those teams.
“This (running backs) room can be tremendously good,” Lucas said. “We got every different type of back. We’re all getting the ball ... and everybody’s playing a huge factor in the offense this year.”
Note: Allen says Williams, who suffered a major knee injury in the season finale against Purdue last year, is ahead of schedule in his recovery and might be ready to play before the middle of the season. Williams has taken reps in fall camp alongside Jackson and Sorsby and has seemed to have most of his mobility back.