Heading into Saturday’s matchup against then-No. 18 Wisconsin, Indiana’s season appeared to be slipping away. The Hoosiers were one loss away from falling into the Big Ten cellar after giving up 80 points in three consecutive games for the first time in nearly a quarter-century.
With their backs against the wall – to use coach Mike Woodson’s phrase – Indiana turned in one of its best defensive performances of the season, a 63-45 stifling of the Badgers at Assembly Hall in which Wisconsin shot just 32% from the field.
“We came into the game, … knowing we needed to defend,” Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp said. “That’s our calling card, where we had success last year. We just needed to come out with a sense of urgency defensively and set the tone and then the rest of the game will fall into place as it should. That was the focus we had. We had a game plan.”
Now, the Hoosiers (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) have to prove that performance was something they can sustain down the stretch of the season. They take on red-hot Illinois (13-5, 4-3) tonight at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.
The Illini, whom Indiana beat in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals last season to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament, started 0-3 in the Big Ten and lost five-star freshman guard Skyy Clark, who left the team for personal reasons. But Illinois has since won four in a row by an average of 15.8 points, including triumphs over Wisconsin and Michigan State.
“Obviously in this league, you lose three games in a row but you can also win three games in a row,” said Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who led a players-only meeting before the Wisconsin game. “The Big Ten is the Big Ten. Every night is going to be a grind and we have to build off of (the win over Wisconsin).
“We’re going to play a great team in Illinois that has struggled and found success recently. It’s going to be a dogfight and it’s on their home court, and that’s what we’ve got to get ready for.”
Jackson-Davis will not have to deal this year with 7-foot Illinois All-American center Kofi Cockburn, who departed for the professional ranks after battling Jackson-Davis down low for the last three seasons. But the Illini still have a formidable frontcourt, led by 6-10 center Coleman Hawkins and 6-9 Matthew Mayer, a fifth-year senior transfer from Baylor who has scored 19 points on 3-for-6 3-point shooting in each his last two games and is blocking 2.3 shots per game in his last 10.
The Hoosiers would usually put sixth-year senior Race Thompson on Mayer, but Thompson remains out with the knee injury he suffered against Iowa this month . The assignment will likely fall to 6-6 junior Jordan Geronimo, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds against Wisconsin.
Thompson, Johnson not close to returning
On Saturday, Woodson said he did not know whether Thompson or starting guard Xavier Johnson (foot) would be able to return this season. The prognosis for both remained vague when he spoke to the media Tuesday.
“The bottom line; they are not on the basketball floor,” Woodson said. “They are in rehab. … When (trainer) Tim (Garl) tells me they are ready to get back out on the floor, then I’ll let you guys know that. But that’s not any time soon, I don’t think.”
Woodson suggested the time on the sidelines is helping Johnson in particular see the game in a different way than the fifth-year senior had previously.
“X sees a lot more now than he’s ever saw,” the coach said. “And he understands, he made that statement last week about, ‘I see what you mean, Coach, a lot of the stuff that you were getting on me about is not being done.’ I mean, you get a better view of it when your a-- is sitting over there on the bench watching what’s going on there on the floor. … I need him back in uniform, though, as quickly as possible.”
Goode remains out
Illinois will be without sophomore wing Luke Goode, a Fort Wayne native and Homestead graduate who has not played this season after suffering a foot injury, which required surgery, in a preseason scrimmage. He has been running wind sprints in recent days and is close to returning to practice.
“The hardest thing to do when you’re that age is have patience,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s impatient. I think he’s done everything he can do. I think he’s occupied his time in a very positive way. … He’s been great.”