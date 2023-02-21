BLOOMINGTON – Indiana coach Mike Woodson did not hide his reaction when Jalen Hood-Schifino made one of the biggest mistakes of the freshman’s young Hoosiers career.
With IU and Illinois deadlocked Saturday at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers had the ball with little more than 90 seconds to play. Out of an Indiana timeout, Hood-Schifino lobbed a pass from the wing toward the top of the key. It was intended for Race Thompson, but there was nowhere near enough zip on the ball to get it there – Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins picked it off and raced the other way for a dunk and a 67-65 lead.
“It wasn’t pretty, what I said,” Woodson said. “I mean, that’s a coach’s worst nightmare, man. You come out of the time-out and you throw the ball right to your opponent, and they didn’t have to work for it. When he was coming back down, I was screaming at him.”
Woodson’s admonishment seemed to have its desired effect because Hood-Schifino immediately came to the rescue for the Hoosiers. Fresh off throwing the ball away, the Pittsburgh native went around a screen from Trayce Jackson-Davis and hoisted a 17-foot jumper, knocking it down for just his fifth field goal on 17 attempts in the game. On IU’s next trip down the floor, he attempted an almost identical shot and was fouled in the act of releasing it, giving him a chance to calmly make two free throws for a 69-67 lead on the way to a 71-68 triumph.
“He’s a gamer,” Jackson-Davis said. “He works hard every day. He has the ultimate confidence in his abilities. Obviously he’s a freshman, and sometimes he’s going to struggle. That’s when I come in, (Indiana forward) Miller (Kopp) comes in, and we get behind him and we tell him to keep going. … Then down the stretch he got to that spot and hit a huge shot, especially after turning the ball over. It just shows how high of a focus he has. He’s just next-play mentality, and he’s just ready to go always.”
The 17th-ranked Hoosiers (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten), who face Michigan State (16-10, 8-7) tonight at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, occupy sole possession of third place in the Big Ten after their win over the Illini. They are closing in on lock status for the NCAA Tournament and still have an outside chance to catch Purdue for the conference title – the No. 5 Boilermakers are 2 1/2 games clear of the Hoosiers with a matchup between the teams left to play Saturday in West Lafayette.
Hood-Schifino is one of the biggest reasons for the solid footing on which the Hoosiers find themselves.
A downturn of six losses in nine games in December and early January notwithstanding, the Hoosiers have been able to weather the loss of honorable mention All-Big Ten point guard Xavier Johnson – out since breaking his foot against Kansas on Dec. 17 – in large part because Hood-Schifino has so taken command of the offense.
While Jackson-Davis is Indiana’s unquestioned star and sometimes brings the ball up the court after rebounds, it is Hood-Schifino who initiates the offense on most possessions and pushes the ball in transition.
He lost any training wheels he might have had when Johnson got hurt and the results since have not always been consistent – his last seven games have seen him go 8 for 12, 1 for 14, 8 for 15, 2 for 9, 8 for 15, 6 for 16 and 5 for 17 from the field – but the Hoosiers are willing to accept some off nights because they believe the five-star recruit will deliver when it matters most.
“He’s a freshman; freshmen make mistakes,” Woodson said. “I just look at the process of where he’s come from and the fact when you lose your starting point guard in Xavier Johnson and you turn the ball over to a freshman to run your ballclub at a major program, that’s huge. It’s huge.
“Make no mistake about it, he’s put us in position along with the supporting cast with Trayce Jackson-Davis leading the way. You’re not going to shoot it well all the time, but I always judge players at the end of the game about who they are as a player, and he made the plays down the stretch (against Illinois) that counted.”
Note: Jackson-Davis on Saturday became the first player since Connecticut’s Emeka Okafor in 2004 to have at least 25 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and three steals in a game. He is 20 points from surpassing AJ Guyton for fourth on IU’s career scoring list and needs 24 rebounds to set the Hoosiers’ career mark in that category.