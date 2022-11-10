Indiana will have its starting quarterback back when the Hoosiers take on No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.
Connor Bazelak, who has thrown 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 55% of his passes for 5.5 yards per attempt, missed the Hoosiers’ 45-14 loss to then-No. 15 Penn State last week with an undisclosed injury, but he has returned to practice and remains IU’s starter as it gets set to face the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten).
“He was beat up pretty good,” IU coach Tom Allen said of holding Bazelak out against the Nittany Lions. ”So there’s multiple things and just wasn’t able to, I believe, play at the level he needed to play at to be what we needed him to be.”
Bazelak spent the game against Penn State in the coaches box with offensive coordinator Walt Bell. Bell feels seeing the game from that perspective is a good learning experience for any quarterback.
“The first thing you realize when you go to the press box is just how much slower the game really is than it looks when you’re playing it,” Bell said. “Especially when we’re on offense and we’re calling plays and doing our deal, it’s great repetition for those guys, driving their eyes where they’re supposed to go, reacting accordingly, making decisions in their own brain.
“You just start to learn another level of football. You understand there’s levels to the mental game of football.”
Bazelak will start against a Buckeyes defense that is giving up just 6.2 yards per pass attempt, 11th-best in the country. Bazelak is 114th of 115 qualified FBS quarterbacks in yards per attempt.
If the starter struggles, the Hoosiers learned against Penn State they have other options at the position. Backup Jack Tuttle, who plans to transfer after the season, was having one of his best games early against the Nittany Lions, going 9 for 12 for 82 yards and a passing touchdown, carried six times for 35 yards and picked up a couple of key first downs.
In the second quarter, Tuttle was sacked, the fourth sack he took in the game, and left the game with what Allen later described as a shoulder injury. It’s unclear whether Tuttle will be available Saturday in case of injury or ineffectiveness from Bazelak.
After Tuttle left, the Hoosiers turned to true freshman Brendan Sorsby, who was 3-for-6 passing for eight yards and an interception. In the third quarter, Indiana made yet another change and went to Dexter Williams II, a redshirt sophomore making his collegiate debut after missing all of last season with a torn ACL.
Williams’ passing stats were not impressive – 4 for 11 for 41 yards and two interceptions, one of which was tipped at the line – but he displayed some arm talent and he also ran four times for 24 yards, a threat which opened space for IU running backs, as well. He led Indiana to a touchdown on its final possession.
Allen envisions Sorsby and Williams battling for the starting job at some point in the coming years, but came away from Saturday more impressed with Williams’ play and did not rule out getting him some snaps against the Buckeyes even if Bazelak remains healthy.
“I saw enough from Dexter that I was very encouraged by the way he responded and the way he played,” Allen said. “I like the way he threw the football. Obviously had one poor decision, but I thought the way he ran the football was something that we need, and can help us for sure.
“I think that Dexter showed me that he’s earned a right to be able to be out there. That will definitely be a part of the moving forward equation.”
Bell has praised Williams’ physical talents since fall camp.
“He’s got all the natural physical skills,” Bell said of Williams. “He loves ball and he’s a studier and he’s a worker. … So many times you hear guys talk about ‘physical tools’ the natural assumption is he must lack the mental. That’s not the case. Dex is unrefined right now and we have to catch up some of the other tools with the really sharp ones, but he does have a lot of ability.”
Regardless of which quarterback plays, the Hoosiers are still having trouble keeping their passer upright. Penn State had six sacks Saturday and Allen again expressed consternation about the play of his offensive line. Indiana fired line coach Darren Hiller in October and elevated former Hoosiers center Rod Carey to the role for the rest of the season.
“I feel like it’s really difficult up front not being able to give our backs a chance to get seams to run through and the quarterbacks time to throw,” Allen said. “That to me is really the bottom line. It’s not good enough, and it’s killing us right now. It’s making it very, very difficult for our offense. I don’t care who the quarterback is.
“There’s no magic scheme. You have to block them up front. … I’m excited about these young quarterbacks, but at the same time we have to get better up front so we can highlight those guys and let them do what they do.”