Tom Allen watched his quarterback get sacked seven times against Michigan on Saturday, costing the Hoosiers a chance at an upset of a top-five team, and knew something had to change.
“It obviously starts up front, you have to be able to protect,” the Indiana coach said after the 31-10 loss to the Wolverines. “We’re not getting the job done there and we have to look at that really hard. … We’re not protecting the quarterback, we’re not being consistent up front, not getting the job done.”
Less than 24 hours later, Allen made a move to address his struggling offensive line, firing line coach and run-game coordinator Darren Hiller and elevating Indiana alumnus and former Northern Illinois and Temple head coach Rod Carey from quality control coach to take over Hiller’s duties.
When the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten), losers of three in a row, take on Maryland (4-2, 1-2) this Saturday, the offensive line will be led by someone other than Hiller for the first time since 2017.
Allen told his players of the decision in person Sunday and admitted the linemen were emotional at losing Hiller as their position coach.
“He is just a guy that cares so much for us and loves us so much,” lineman Mike Katic told the IndyStar of Hiller. “There was a lot of emotion on both sides. Obviously, this is all I’ve known for the past four years. I’ve seen this guy every day for the last four years.
“We were all just really emotional and shocked.”
Carey played center for the Hoosiers from 1990 to 1993 and was an offensive line coach at Division III Wisconsin-Stout, Illinois State, North Dakota and Northern Illinois before taking over as head coach of the Huskies in 2012. He went 64-50 in 10 years as a head coach and rejoined Indiana’s staff this offseason after getting let go after three years at Temple.
As a quality control coach this season, he has worked with defensive coaches, providing an offensive perspective on the strengths and weaknesses of their game plans and schemes.
The difference in his job description going forward is “drastic,” Carey said, but he is willing to take on the new role because of the esteem in which he holds Allen – whom he called “as genuine as they come” in the coaching world – and his desire to give back to Indiana.
“If it weren’t for coach Allen and this university, I wouldn’t have done this because this is a hard situation,” said Carey, who repeatedly extolled Hiller’s virtues as a coach and man in his opening news conference Monday. “But he asked so I’m going to do it and I’m going to try.
“This is a special place. You do things a little different around here. That’s all right. Different ain’t bad. Different is just different.”
Carey inherits a line that has struggled similarly in run- and pass-blocking in recent weeks. The Hoosiers rank 129th of 131 FBS teams in line yards – the percentage of a running back’s rushing yards for which the offensive line is responsible – and 128th in stuff rate, losing yards or gaining none on more than 26% of their run plays.
The line was able to protect quarterback Connor Bazelak relatively well early in the season, but losing fourth-year starter Matthew Bedford for the season with a torn ACL has taken its toll. The Hoosiers have surrendered 10 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries in the last two games and rank last in the Big Ten in sacks given up with 19 in all.
“We’re in the middle of the season. This isn’t a wave your magic wand and suddenly everything’s better,” Carey said. “I certainly am not a miracle worker as far as trying to get production out.”
In his role as a quality control coach, Carey was not often around players, so he has had twin mandates this week: do everything he can to make the unit perform better against the Terrapins and get to know the players now in his charge.
From watching the line on film, Carey is convinced it knows what it’s supposed to be doing.
“You get past the emotion a little bit and, … you see they’re a bright and intelligent group,” Carey said. “Identification and marking, technical stuff, has not been the problem. It certainly has not. That means they’re really smart. That’s my first impression. I think they want to be good. That’s a big-time quality to have.”
Injury Report
Three-time captain and All-Big Ten linebacker Cam Jones will be out “several weeks” with a foot injury, Allen said. He missed the game against Michigan, pushing Miami (Florida) transfer Bradley Jennings Jr. into his role. … Wide receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. (hamstring) is a game-time decision after missing the last two contests. He is “making lots of progress,” Allen said. … All-Big Ten cornerback Jaylin Williams (shoulder) is a game-time decision after missing the game against Michigan. Brylan Lanier and Chris Keys will step in in his place if he can’t go. … The Hoosiers are “getting some positive signs” with tight end AJ Barner (foot), who did not play against the Wolverines. … Wide receiver Jovan Swinton should be “good to go” after sitting last week. … Reserve offensive lineman Kahlil Benson has practiced this week and is also “good to go” after exiting the Michigan game with an unknown injury.
3 Storylines
Sticking to the plan: Indiana’s three straight losses have not shaken the team’s faith in its offensive gameplan under coordinator Walt Bell. The Hoosiers are still going to run the up-tempo scheme that has been their staple this year, said quarterback Connor Bazelak, who believes the Hoosiers are close to a breakthrough on that side of the ball. Indiana is No. 2 in the country in plays per game, running 86.4 per contest, but 127th of 131 FBS team in yards per play at 3.9.
“We’re still going to do what we do, do the things we do well,” Bazelak said. “We’re not going to huddle every play because we lost a couple games. … We’re still looking to play our best game of football as an offense. I think we’re due and we’ve been putting in the work.”
Finish the game: Indiana’s offense has been especially inept late in the last two games, gaining a combined minus-7 yards in the fourth quarters of those contests, including minus-12 against Michigan last week. The Hoosiers have not scored in the second half of either of the last two games and have been out-scored 35-0 after halftime of those matchups.
“The last two weeks, our offensive staff has not done a good job making (halftime) adjustments," Allen said after losing to the Wolverines. "The proof’s in the pudding, we haven’t scored points in the second half so it is what is, you call it what you want, but those adjustments have to be made. … That hasn’t happened the last two weeks. It’s on our offensive staff, it’s their responsibility, but at the end of the day, I’m the head coach, I gotta make sure it happens.”
Evenly matched: Since 2016, Indiana and Maryland have faced off six times. Five of those games have been decided by one score and three have ended with a margin of three points or fewer. Maryland won 38-35 last season, snapping a three-game Indiana winning streak in the series. Both of Maryland’s losses this season have come by one score, a 34-27 defeat at the hands of Michigan and a 31-29 loss to Purdue last week.
Prediction: Maryland 33, Indiana 17
Season record: 10-6