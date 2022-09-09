Indiana’s offensive line was not good last season, leading a rushing attack that was 120th out of 130 FBS teams yards per carry. Honorable mention All-Big Ten tackle Matthew Bedford admitted, “We need to be better. It wasn’t to our standard, the way we played.”
That left the line as one of Indiana’s biggest question marks heading into the 2022 campaign and at first glance, it did not answer many of those questions in a 23-20 season-opening win over Illinois: the Hoosiers ran for just 35 yards on 21 carries by the running backs, who had little room to maneuver much of the night.
Offensive coordinator Walt Bell had a different perspective, however. He insisted the Hoosiers had known going into the game the Illini planned to stack the box and force Indiana to throw to win, which it was able to do. He praised the offensive line’s pass-blocking performance: quarterback Connor Bazelak (28-of-52 passing for 330 yards, one touchdown, one interception) was sacked just once after the Hoosiers ranked 91st nationally in sack rate last year.
“That’s probably the most times I’ve ever thrown the ball in a game in my life,” said Bell, whose explosive offenses at Arkansas State were built on a strong ground attack. “What we asked our O-line to do, I thought they did a fantastic job. There was more pressure and more outnumbered boxes [more defenders than blockers in the box] than any game I’ve been a part of in my life.
“For those guys to give up one sack, I thought it was an incredible job. Do we have to improve running the football? Absolutely. Do we have to be able to run the football in order to win games? Absolutely.”
Despite Bell’s optimism, the offensive line will remain a relative unknown heading into Indiana’s matchup with Idaho on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. That’s in large part because Bedford, a senior tone-setter who had started 28 games across four positions during his IU career, will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL suffered in the first half against the Illini, coach Tom Allen announced this week.
The Hoosiers expect Bedford to return for his final season of eligibility next year and to remain a vocal presence this season, but they will need a replacement at right tackle.
“He’s got an unbelievable attitude about it,” Allen said of Bedford. “And in talking with him, he’s going to have a great recovery and come back. … Reality is, is that it’s part of this game and you hate it for him and for our team. But next man up, you know. And that’s what happens.”
After Bedford went down against Illinois, the Hoosiers turned to 6-foot-5, 302-pound sixth-year senior Parker Hanna, a transfer from Division II West Texas A&M. He started 35 games for the Buffaloes from 2018 to 2021 and was thrust into Big Ten action right away against Illinois, playing 44 snaps and performing well enough for Allen to anoint him as the new starter, with 6-6, 311-pound redshirt freshman Joshua Sales, a Brownsburg product, as the primary backup.
“He’s responded very well,” Allen said Thursday of Hanna’s week of practice. “He gets a chance to prove it on game day, just like everyone else does. That’s why he came here, for this opportunity. He needs to step up and elevate his play and rise to the occasion. That’s what we expect him to do.”
Bell believes the line has potential to improve significantly over the course of the season as players such as Hanna, Sales (two career games) and redshirt sophomore Kahlil Benson (one career game) gain more experience.
“I know those kids prepare, they care, they do everything we ask them to do as hard as they can possibly do it,” Bell said. “It’s our job on offense to make sure we’re putting them in good spots.”
The line has the confidence of Bazelak, who admitted the one sack he took against the Illini was his own fault for not getting rid of the ball. He praised the line for its work on Indiana’s game-winning 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter and emphasized his belief it will be able to weather the loss of Bedford.
“(Bedford) has been a leader, been a friend since I got here, obviously it’s terrible for him,” Bazelak said. “He’s still going to be a leader of this team and he’s not going to quit. But whoever steps in for him, Parker, the coaches say this a lot, it’s an expectation for the position, not the player. … The standard’s set high and they’ll work their butts off to meet those expectations.” dsinn@jg.net