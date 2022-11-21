It’s never too early to think about March.
Indiana’s early-season schedule involves a pair of two-games-in-three-days stretches, the type of short turnaround the Hoosiers would see in the NCAA Tournament.
IU faced the first of those quick turnarounds Sunday, when it took on Miami (Ohio) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis less than 48 hours after a down-to-the-wire win over Xavier on the road Friday. The Hoosiers got off to a slow start against the RedHawks, trailing midway through the first half but pulled away and won 86-56 behind 17 points and 16 rebounds from forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, his first double-double of the season.
“I thought it was a great job on our part in handling the short days to get prepared for this game,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “The way the schedule is set up, it’s set up like playing in the tournament, which I think is good for us. Every two to three days we’re playing a ballgame. We’ll get a break here and there, but, hey, that’s what the schedule is. I just have to get these guys up and ready to play each and every time we step on that floor.”
The 12th-ranked Hoosiers (4-0) looked somewhat weary in the early part of the game, missing 11 of 12 shots after a 3-for-5 start and falling behind 12-11 after Miami’s Mekhi Lairy, an Evansville native, hit a baseline jumper with 11:01 left in the half.
Indiana bounced back behind a lineup of three freshmen – Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau and CJ Gunn – sophomore Tamar Bates and junior Jordan Geronimo. Bates and Hood-Schifino hit back-to-back 3s after IU had started the game 0 for 6 from beyond the arc and then Reneau ran the court and scored on a nifty step-through in the lane to make it 21-15 Hoosiers.
“Our bench is just as important as the guys who start the game, I can’t say that loud enough,” Woodson said. “I believe in everybody that’s wearing that uniform. They just gotta stay ready.”
Forward Race Thompson pushed Indiana to 32-23 lead with a flying one-handed put-back dunk and the Hoosiers closed the half on a 22-6 run to lead 43-26 at the break. Miami (1-4) went 2 for 14 from the field in the final 7:09 of the half.
“I think we just settled in,” forward Miller Kopp, who hit a 3 during the game-turning run, said of what turned around after the slow start. “We really just focused in and got a feel for them and once everybody understood what they were doing and got into the game it showed. Our defense is something where it’s unrelenting. We feel over the course of a game it’s just going to get better.”
Jackson-Davis had 13 points, including nine during the half-ending run, and 10 rebounds in 14 first-half minutes. He shot 6 of 8 from the field in all, had three assists and moved into eighth on Indiana’s career rebounds list.
“He’s hard, man,” Miami coach Travis Steele said of the preseason Big Ten player of the year. “You want to send the whole cavalry after him. He’s a monster down there. Now, he can make you pay with the pass. He’s seen double-teams his whole life. You gotta give him different looks, you can’t make it a game of one on one, he’ll score 36 on you if you make it one on one down there. He plays with such poise and pace, he’s a load.”
Freshmen Reneau and Hood-Schifino combined for 22 points and nine rebounds. Indiana limited Miami to 32% shooting and held a 42-16 edge in points in the paint.
The Hoosiers were without junior guard Trey Galloway, who twisted his knee against Xavier and was held out Sunday for precautionary reasons, Woodson said after the game.