Last season, Indiana entered its annual Big Ten East matchup against Rutgers riding a five-game losing streak, its once-promising season long since turned to disappointment. The Scarlet Knights took advantage, crushing the visiting Hoosiers 38-3 in one of the worst performances of coach Tom Allen’s tenure.
This year, Indiana enters its clash with Rutgers on Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, riding a four-game losing streak, which has sapped some of the optimism from the team’s promising 3-0 start.
The Hoosiers (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) insist this year’s IU team is different, however. They remain confident in themselves and insist they are close to turning their season back around.
“What’s different about this team is we know we’re good, that we’re a good team,” quarterback Connor Bazelak said. “The only teams that have beat us are ourselves – mistakes and turnovers. … If we can limit mistakes, be more explosive on offense, find ways to win games like the first three games, we easily could be 6-1, 7-0.”
Allen spoke emphatically this week about his team’s mindset and belief in itself. He used the team’s enthusiasm for its Monday morning weight-room workout following a tough loss to Maryland on Saturday as a litmus test of its motivation to snap the losing skid.
“I do feel like that when you look in their eye, … that just showed me that these guys understand what’s in front of us,” Allen said. “They’re a resilient group. They’re a very tough-minded group. We’ve just got to find continuous ways to play better, to finish. I think our guys recognize who we are. They recognize what we can become. And, obviously, the clock is ticking.
“Still a lot out there for us to play for. Our guys understand that. And bottom line is, we’ve got to be able to continue to learn from our mistakes and press on.”
The 38-33 loss to Maryland came after the Hoosiers gave up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to a Terrapins offense led by backup quarterback Billy Edwards, who was thrust into duty after a fourth-quarter injury to starter Taulia Tagovailoa. Edwards did not complete a pass, but the Terps moved down the field twice anyway, turning a 27-24 Hoosiers lead at the start of the quarter into a 38-27 Maryland advantage with 2:11 left.
Indiana’s biggest problem in that closing stretch was poor tackling. On more than a few plays, IU had defenders in the right spots to make a tackle to hold Maryland to a minimal gain but simply could not make the play.
Allen acknowledged that Maryland’s stockpile of good athletes makes life difficult on a defense but insisted that can’t be an excuse for a lack of execution. One of Maryland’s fourth-quarter touchdowns came on a play and formation the Hoosiers had practiced all week.
“Just really, really frustrated by that, sick about that because I felt like that’s really where we let the game slip away,” Allen said of the fourth quarter. “We didn’t finish them off on our defensive side of the ball. And I told our team that (Monday).
“I think we got too many guys that are just a little unsure maybe. And we’ve got to eliminate the uncertainty of them and making sure they’re playing with that level of confidence because it shows out in those critical plays at the end of a game. … There’s enough guys on that field that played enough football to be able to finish out.”
IU’s defense might get something of a reprieve facing a Rutgers (3-3, 0-3) team that has lost three in a row and has scored 16 points or fewer in four straight.
“It’s just having confidence, having that swagger whenever you take the field that nobody can play with us, that we’re the best of the best,” safety Bryant Fitzgerald said. “Whenever we’re on the same page and we’re clicking, we’re a pretty good defense. We just have to lock in and rally to the ball.”