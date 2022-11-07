BLOOMINGTON – The opener of Indiana’s 123rd basketball season, against an athletically overmatched team from Morehead State, was dicey for awhile.
With 9:17 left in the first half, the visiting Eagles converted a 4-point play to tie the game. Less than a minute later, Indiana freshman Malik Reneau missed a pair of free throws and a fan in the student section had seen enough, yelling: “It’s the same s---.”
But as it looked as though Morehead State might be able to give the Hoosiers more than they wanted, Indiana was able to settle down, force a string of turnovers and score 13 straight points. The hosts went on to win 88-53 behind 15 points apiece from Trayce Jackson-Davis and Reneau at Assembly Hall on Monday.
“I thought it was a solid game,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “You put up 88 points, I just don’t like the fact that we’re missing free throws. That’s really bothering me as a coach.
“You got to give Morehead State some credit. They didn’t lay down. They fought early. But I thought the second half we turned it up from a defensive standpoint, did what we had to do to secure the win.”
Indiana was 12 for 21 at the foul line, though it shot 61% from the field and was 4 for 11 from 3-point range.
The game-turning 13-0 run in the first half was accomplished mostly with the second unit on the floor for the Hoosiers (1-0). Jordan Geronimo got the rally started with back-to-back shots from the lane and Reneau added two baskets of his own, including an old-fashioned 3-point play on which he overpowered a defender on his way to the rim and then barked at a couple of players on the Morehead State bench.
Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino then knocked in a long jumper to make it seven straight made baskets for Indiana. Hood-Schifino, a five-star recruit, started and played 27 minutes in his collegiate debut and had seven points on 3-for-4 shooting, four assists, two rebounds and a steal, though he went just 1 for 4 on free throws.
Jackson-Davis capped the run with a basket inside to push Indiana’s lead to 34-21.
While the Hoosiers were heating up from the field, they were also turning up the defensive pressure, forcing turnovers on five straight possessions and seven of eight at one juncture.
“I think that’s just us settling in,” said Indiana sixth-year forward Race Thompson, who had nine points, two rebounds and two assists. “Everybody had a little bit of nerves coming into the first game. Crowd really showed out and it was a lot of fun. Everybody settled in and calmed down and just locked in on defense and the keys that we focused on in practice.
“So I think that’s where our team starts with is defense. If we can get settled in on defense, everything else takes care of itself.”
Indiana forced 21 turnovers and compiled a 29-9 advantage in points off giveaways.
The Hoosiers led 41-29 at halftime after Morehead State’s Drew Thelwell hit a step-back 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Indiana opened up its lead in the second half thanks in part to a pair of 3-pointers in a 1:47 span from Miller Kopp. The second pushed the Hoosiers’ lead to 20 and forced a Morehead State timeout. Guard Tamar Bates shouted at the roaring crowd as Indiana went back to its bench.
Reneau was the second-half standout, pouring in 10 points. The forward went 6 for 8 from the field overall and added five rebounds and two blocks.
“He’s been solid ever since he put on the uniform,” Woodson said of Reneau. “It’s nice to see, man. I told you, the freshman, him and Jalen, they don’t play like freshmen. They act like they belong.
“I got a lot of pieces. I just got to figure it out as we go along from a coaching standpoint based on who is playing and how they’re playing.”