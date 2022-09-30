Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak was asked this week what the Hoosiers have to do to get off to better starts.
Bazelak considered the question for a moment, then smiled and shook his head.
“It’s a great question,” the quarterback said.
It’s maybe the most important question facing the Hoosiers as they enter a matchup Saturday night against reeling Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Indiana (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) trailed Idaho and Western Kentucky at halftime and was down 38-10 at the break in last week’s loss to Cincinnati. Although IU rallied in the second half of all three contests, they know they have to have play the start of games to compete in the Big Ten.
And it’s not just one unit that has struggled in the early stages. Against FCS Idaho, the Hoosiers gained just 110 yards in the first half and trailed 10-0 at halftime before exploding for 239 yards in the third quarter on the way to a 35-22 win. Against Cincinnati on Saturday, IU gave up 323 total yards in the first half (314 through the air for quarterback Ben Bryant) and then limited the Bearcats to just 71 yards after halftime, and had multiple chances to draw within a score in the fourth quarter.
Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers, who sprinted for a 47-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against Cincinnati, believes the key is down-to-down consistency, but is at something of a loss as to how to address the issue.
“We’re practicing good, practicing hard, practicing physical and then we go out there and start the game slow,” Shivers said. “I’m still trying to figure out what it is myself so as a leader of the team I can bring everyone together on the offense and say, ‘We gotta start faster.’ That’s gonna be my main focus going forward. I don’t want to play from behind no more.
“I don’t know what it is why we can’t go out there and be consistent, but once we get that down pat, we’re a pretty good team, I know it.”
Coach Tom Allen promised fixing the problem of poor starts would be a priority this week. After the loss to Cincinnati, the Hoosiers shuffled the order of events at their practices, placing a competitive drill immediately after stretching with the goal of preparing players to be focused from the outset.
“We’re doing best on best, good on good, right away to start practice,” Allen said. “As soon as we got our bodies warmed up, go out and compete to get things playing at a high level to make sure we’re locked in and focused. … We’ve gotta be able to play strong in the first quarter and that’s the goal this week.”
The Hoosiers hope a fast start will quiet the crowd of more than 85,000 which is expected at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Cornhuskers (1-3, 0-1) have already announced the game will be their 386th consecutive home sellout, a streak that dates to 1962.
The streak continues despite a dismal start to the campaign for Nebraska, which is coming off a bye week after falling to erstwhile rival Oklahoma 49-14 on Sept. 17 for its third straight FBS loss to open the campaign.
The Cornhuskers are less than three weeks removed from firing head coach Scott Frost, who went 16-31 over four-plus seasons leading the program, and installing Mickey Joseph as interim coach while athletic director Trev Alberts conducts a national search for a permanent replacement.
Joseph has already shaken up his staff, firing defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and replacing him with special teams coordinator Bill Busch after the loss to the Sooners, which came in Joseph’s debut as head coach. Nebraska’s defense was 127th out of 131 FBS teams in total defense this season under Chinander, giving up 514 yards per game.
Joseph is placing significant stock in the matchup against the Hoosiers, hoping it will help his battered team gain some belief in themselves.
“I think it’s important,” Joseph said. “Beating Indiana is the number one goal, but it’s really important for this football team, just to get some confidence that they can start something and finish it. And that’s how we’ll go and beat Indiana.”
Notes: Former Bishop Dwenger offensive lineman Luke Wiginton was Indiana’s offensive scout team player of the week prior to the game against Cincinnati. ... Wide receiver DJ Matthews is questionable for Saturday after exiting the game against Cincinnati with an unspecified injury. Allen said the injury is “not a long-term thing.”