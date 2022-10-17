Indiana backup quarterback Jack Tuttle entered the transfer portal Monday and plans to leave the Hoosiers, but will play out the rest of the season with IU.
"I love my teammates and I'm not going to leave them in the season,'' Tuttle told HoosiersNow.com. "I know there are a ton of other people in the NCAA who leave in the middle of the season and I'm not going to do that. Nor will I let this be a distraction or affect how I prepare and lead the team. This just gives me the best chance to play next year and be in the best spot.
"I love my teammates, I really do. I love Bloomington and I love my school. I have one full year left to play the great game of football in college, and maybe in my life. I have been extremely loyal to IU for the past four years, and I'm going to remain loyal to IU through the end of this season."
As he alluded to, Tuttle has one year of eligibility remaining after 2022. He will continue to be Indiana's backup quarterback behind starter Connor Bazelak through the end of the season, coach Tom Allen said.
"He's been a great leader for us," Allen said. "He's been a great teammate. And I don't expect that to change. And he and I are on the same page with that. And I think there's a lot of love and respect for Jack. He's going to finish out with our team and do everything the right way, as he's always done.
"We have a unique situation for sure, but I think it also speaks to his character and to what we're about here."
Tuttle was voted a captain by his teammates this year, but lost a preseason quarterback competition to Bazelak and has not yet played this season.
The former four-star recruit transferred to Indiana from Utah prior to the 2019 season. He has been the primary backup for the last three seasons and stepped into the starting role for four games across 2020 and 2021 following injuries to then-starter Michael Penix Jr. He led the Hoosiers to a road win over Wisconsin in 2020 and has thrown for 819 yards with four touchdowns, six interceptions and a 55.9% completion percentage over 14 games with IU.
Tuttle went 26 for 45 for 201 yards and an interception in Indiana's 26-20 Outback Bowl loss to Mississippi in 2020.