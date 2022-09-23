When Tom Allen finished speaking with the media following Indiana’s win over Western Kentucky on Saturday, the sixth-year Hoosiers coach emphatically pounded the podium twice with his palm before walking out of the room. As he departed, he shouted, “3-0!” at nobody in particular.
After three games, the Hoosiers are where Allen hoped they would be, at least in the win-loss column. They have an unblemished record, one more victory than they had all of last season and they’ve shown resilience in triumphs over Illinois, Idaho and the Hilltoppers. The coach knows there is plenty work to be done, but he wants to ensure no one takes this start for granted.
“We’re going to be very critical of how we play,” Allen said. “We’re going to do a great job of holding our guys accountable for getting the little things right. But (we have) to be able to do that with understanding that we found a way to win three football games at this level, which is not easy to do.
“Is (our performance the first three weeks) going to get it done as we move forward? No, we know that. But here’s the deal: You play them one week at a time. We put all our energy into getting ready for Western Kentucky, and that’s what we did. We found a way to win that football game.”
Now comes the hard part.
On Saturday, Indiana will take a significant step up in competition when it travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats (2-1) at Nippert Stadium, the Hoosiers’ first road game of the season. Their American Athletic Conference foe is coming off a 13-1 season and a College Football Playoff appearance. The Bearcats started their season with a 31-24 loss to then-No. 19 Arkansas, but have rebounded with easy victories over Kennesaw State and Miami (Ohio).
Cincinnati came to Bloomington last season and, after falling behind 14-0 in the second quarter, roared back to win 38-24 and start the Hoosiers on their season-ending stretch of nine losses in 10 games.
“I would place a high value on it, without question,” Allen said of this weekend’s matchup. “To play a playoff team, it’s an awesome opportunity. Our guys understand that. ... We feel like we’re playing a 10th Big Ten game is it what it is for us. They’re a program that’s gotten themselves in that position. We’re excited to go on the road for the first time and be tested, be challenged.”
While Indiana is undefeated, the Hoosiers have trailed in the second half in all three contests, including a 10-0 halftime deficit against FCS Idaho that left Allen steaming after the game. The coach is gratified an offseason emphasis on winning at the end of games has paid off – the Hoosiers are out-scoring opponents 39-21 in the fourth quarter and overtime – but has stressed to his team beating the Bearcats will take a 60-minute effort.
“It’s great being 3-0, but there’s a lot of room for improvement, a lot of close games,” Hoosiers safety Bryant Fitzgerald said. “We just have to come out and have a better first half. I feel like we’ve been starting slow and then picking it up in the second half, but later in the season we have to pick that up and start fast and finish strong.”
Cincinnati is not the same team which last year was among the Group of Five teams in the CFP: The Bearcats lost star quarterback Desmond Ridder and running back Jerome Ford, Receiver Alec Pierce, who caught five passes for 86 yards and a touchdown against IU last season, is with the Indianapolis Colts and cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, was the No. 4 pick in the NFL draft by the New York Jets.
But they also return a wealth of key contributors, including explosive receiver Tyler Scott (15.9 yards per reception) and running back Charles McClelland (6.4 yards per carry). Receiver Tre Tucker is also back after returning a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against the Hoosiers last season.
Indiana defensive coordinator Chad Wilt was the Bearcats’ defensive line coach in 2019 and raves about the program-building style of Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, who has led UC to a 49-8 record over the last five seasons and four straight top 25 finishes from 2018 to ‘21.
”He is very true to his DNA and what he believes works and is effective as a football program,” Wilt said. “You see the success of that. They say ‘tough and nasty,’ they want to be that. They build that, they work that. It’s going to be a great challenge to us to go down there and go get in that fight with them. … You’re always playing against the culture on some level.”