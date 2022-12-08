BLOOMINGTON – After watching Rutgers fluster Indiana’s high-scoring offense with zone defense and constant double-teams of forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Nebraska entered Assembly Hall on Wednesday determined to deploy the same strategy.
But this time, Jackson-Davis and a group of hot-shooting Hoosiers made a mockery of the gambit, with the forward repeatedly passing out of the defensive pressure to wide-open teammates. Jackson-Davis notched the third triple-double in Indiana history with 12 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists and the 14th-ranked Hoosiers bounced back from their first loss of the season with an 81-65 triumph.
“It was a great response from the Rutgers game,” said Jackson-Davis, who also had three blocks and three steals. “I thought we had a lot of movement we didn’t have in our last game.”
Junior Trey Galloway chipped in a career-high 20 points on 7 for 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from long distance. Jackson-Davis got his triple-double with 1:22 left on a pass to a cutting Galloway for a layup plus a foul. The crowd, aware of the significance, roared as Jackson-Davis’s teammates mobbed him.
“It honestly just solidifies why I came back,” the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball said. “I came back to do big things, not only individually but with the team too. ... Moments like that make it special to me.”
Tamar Bates added 19 points on 5-for-8 3-point shooting.
A matchup against No. 10 Arizona on Saturday in Las Vegas looms for the Hoosiers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten).
Indiana led 39-26 at halftime, but the Cornhuskers cut into the deficit early in the second half, holding Indiana without so much as a good look at the rim for the first 2:30 of the half. Galloway broke the spell with a driving layup to make it 41-32, but Nebraska (6-4, 0-1) closed to 48-41 on a CJ Wilcher 3 with 13:35 left.
Indiana answered with its best stretch of the night, ripping off a 17-2 run, which featured easy baskets inside from Race Thompson and Malik Reneau and then consecutive 3s from Bates, Galloway, Miller Kopp and Bates again. Galloway’s was a step-back fadeaway at the end of the shot clock after the Culver product had cleared space with a dribbling exhibition. When the long-range barrage was over, Indiana led 65-43.
“Life is pretty damn good when you can make shots when your best player is being double-teamed,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
Indiana shot 11 for 25 from 3-point range and 53% overall. Nebraska shot 43%.
Kopp had 13 points on the heels of his season-high 21 on Saturday.
Jackson-Davis had his third double-double in a row and fourth in the last five games. He ascended into seventh on the IU career list in rebounds, passing Don Schlundt, and fifth in blocks, passing Dean Garrett and tying George Leach.
Indiana was without five-star freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who is nursing a sore back, for a second consecutive game.
Galloway scored the first five points of the game, Race Thompson added a 3 and when Xavier Johnson cut to the rim for an easy layup off a pass from Jackson-Davis, Indiana led 14-2.
The lead hit 20-5 when Bates drilled a 3 in transition off a kick-out pass from Jackson-Davis.
The Hoosiers won the rebounding battle 35-25 after getting out-rebounded at Rutgers 47-33.
Nebraska was without guard Sam Griesel, a graduate transfer from North Dakota State who is the Cornhuskers’ second-leading scorer at 11.3 points per game, because of an illness.