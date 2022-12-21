BLOOMINGTON – With No. 18 Indiana missing leading scorer and rebounder Trayce Jackson-Davis, leading assist man Xavier Johnson and reserve forward Jordan Geronimo, the Hoosiers turned toward their youngest and least experienced players against visiting Elon at Assembly Hall on Tuesday.
Freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau, CJ Gunn and Kaleb Banks combined for 45 points, sixth-year senior Race Thompson filled the void left by Jackson-Davis with 18 points, a season-high 11 rebounds and a career-best four blocks and Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak with a 96-72 victory.
“It’s about making guys come together,” said Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp, who had 13 points and three assists. “At the end of the day, it’s just about getting guys to understand that we need everybody, and we’re only as strong as our weakest link. Everybody is coming along for sure.”
Johnson is dealing with an apparent foot injury suffered against Kansas on Saturday and it remains unclear if or when he will be able to return this season. Jackson-Davis, who has dealt with thumb and back injuries this year, sat out for precautionary reasons after being limited in practice Monday. Woodson is unsure whether he’ll play Friday against Kennesaw State, Indiana’s final game before a nearly two-week break. Geronimo has a dislocated finger and his return to the court is predicated on how much pain he can handle, Woodson said.
Elon (2-11) came in without a win over a Division I opponent on its résumé, but hung around in the early going, pulling to within 27-25 with 7:08 left in the first half after a string of five straight made 3-pointers from five different players in a 4:51 span.
The Hoosiers (9-3) responded with their best stretch of the night, closing the half on a 20-4 run and scoring the final 10 points to go into the break up 47-29.
Thompson scored six points during the spurt and cut backdoor to take a lob from Tamar Bates for a flying two-handed dunk.
Gunn punctuated the run with a spectacular one-handed putback dunk in the closing seconds of the half off a Kopp miss. The freshman from Indianapolis put his elbow at the rim to corral the ball and stuff it home.
Gunn finished with a career-high 11 points and added three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 19 minutes. He came in having played a combined 10 minutes in the previous four games.
“It felt good,” Gunn said. “Coach (Woodson) just always tells me and the other guys to just stay ready and be ready to hoop, and I feel like that’s what I did today.
“Obviously I want to get in the game, so when I get the opportunity I’m going to play the best ball I can and do the things coach asks me to do.”
Thompson, who had his first double-double since Feb. 12 against Michigan State, scored three straight baskets from the paint to extend Indiana’s lead to 53-33 with 17:30 left and foreclose any more thoughts of a mammoth upset.
Hood-Schifino, who finished with a career-best 17 points, seven assists and two steals, scored on a spinning, twisting reverse layup in transition and later hit back-to-back jumpers, including a 3-pointer to extend the margin to 25.
The Hoosiers shot 65.6% in the second half and 57.9% for the game on the way to improving to 7-0 at home.
Sophomore Logan Duncomb added career-highs wtih 10 points and five rebounds and Banks equaled a career-best with eight points. Reneau had nine points and seven rebounds.
“Guys have got to step up and play and make plays, and I thought for the most part everybody did that,” Woodson said.