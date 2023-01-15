BLOOMINGTON – Indiana coach Mike Woodson had harsh words for his team’s defensive effort after the Hoosiers gave up 18 3-pointers to Penn State in a 19-point loss Wednesday.
“We were awful in guarding,” Woodson said that night. “We looked lost and that’s on me. … We never touched anybody physically, we just didn’t.”
The second-year coach’s tune couldn’t have been more different after IU held No. 18 Wisconsin to 32% shooting and 5 for 24 from 3-point range en route to a 63-45 triumph Saturday afternoon at Assembly Hall in front of an announced capacity crowd of 17,222, snapping a three-game losing streak.
“I thought our guys answered the bell tonight,” Woodson said. “Our backs were somewhat against the wall, and losing three in a row is not fun for anybody. But our guys still had good spirits coming in to practice, and it was a nice carry over. We played Indiana defense the way I think we should be playing.
“It was a total team effort. We were solid for 40 minutes.”
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points, 14 in the second half, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots, Jordan Geronimo added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Jalen Hood-Schifino chipped in 16 points and four assists to help the Hoosiers (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) beat a major-conference opponent for the first time since a Dec. 7 win over Nebraska.
No Badger shot better than 40% from the field and Indiana outrebounded the visitors 42-32. Wisconsin (11-5, 3-3) has lost three in a row since big man Tyler Wahl, the team’s leading scorer at 13.2 points per game, injured his ankle against Minnesota. Wahl was out Saturday, as were Indiana starters Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson.
“It was a dogfight and we knew it was going to happen on the defensive end and that’s what we preached all week,” said Jackson-Davis, whose 39th double-double moved him into sixth in IU history. “I also thank the crowd because the crowd was a huge piece, as well.”
The Hoosiers led 21-20 after a first half in which neither team shot better than 33% from the field.
The second half, however, began with an Indiana flurry as Jackson-Davis scored down low, Hood-Schifino hit a floater and a pull-up jumper, Galloway laid in a finger roll off a drive to the rim and Geronimo went coast-to-coast for a layup that missed, but his second effort found the bottom of the net.
Geronimo then boxed out his man in the paint and took an interior pass from Jackson-Davis, laying the ball home plus a foul to make it a 12-0 run to start the half.
The junior forward notched season-highs in points and rebounds and had his first double-double since Dec. 12, 2021, against Merrimack.
The performance came less than a week after Geronimo had no points and three fouls in 10 minutes in his first career start, against Northwestern.
“I thought he played so within himself tonight, it wasn’t even funny,” Woodson said. “He did a lot of good things defensively. He rebounded the ball. He finished around the rim and we’re going to need that.”
Indiana’s run to open the second half eventually reached 18-2 and ballooned the Hoosiers’ lead to 39-22. The Badgers rallied to within 10 after a Connor Essegian 3 with 7:44 left, but Hood-Schifino hit a contested 15-foot pull-up jumper, lobbed a pass to Jackson-Davis for a basket and then hit another tough jumper.
Trey Galloway then found Miller Kopp for a 3-pointer, Indiana’s only long-range shot of the day, to put the game out of reach at 54-38.
Essegian, a freshman out of Central Noble, led the Badgers with 14 points and added 11 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double.
Note: Among those in attendance was former Center Grove quarterback Tayven Jackson, Jackson-Davis’ brother, who has entered the transfer portal after one season at Tennessee. He watched the game with Hoosiers football coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell.