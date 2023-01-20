CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Trayce Jackson-Davis poured in a Big Ten career-high 35 points on 15-for-19 shooting, added nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks to lead Indiana to its first win in a true road game in more than two months, an 80-65 victory over previously surging Illinois at the State Farm Center on Thursday.
Jordan Geronimo added 13 points on 6 for 8 from the field and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten), who won their second straight after three straight losses and six in nine games.
“That three-game skid was tough,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “To come out on the road to beat a good, well-coached team, which had just won four in a row, that says a lot for the character of our ball club.”
Indiana shot 62% from the field, its fourth-best mark in the Big Ten since 2001 while Illinois shot 39%. The Illini (13-6, 4-4) had won four in a row, all by at least nine points.
The Hoosiers led by 10 at halftime and Jackson-Davis helped push the margin higher early in the second half as he feasted on rare one-on-one coverage. He scored from the post plus a foul on IU’s first offensive possession of the half, added a spectacular driving dunk after pulling the ball out like a point guard and put Indiana up 66-45 with 10:19 left on another low-post move.
Illinois made a bid to climb back in the game with ramped-up defensive pressure down the stretch, forcing the Hoosiers into back-to-back 10-second violations in the backcourt that enraged Woodson.
But the Hoosiers were able to hold in part thanks to Jackson-Davis, who scored twice in the closing minutes on nifty assists from freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, including a lob that the senior forward scored off glass with his back almost entirely to the basket. He also knocked in three free throws after Illinois fouled him on a desperation jumper at the end of the shot clock.
Illinois reached the foul bonus with 10:40 remaining in the game and shot 9 for 23 from the foul line in all. Indiana was 9 for 13 at the stripe.
The Hoosiers held a 54-32 advantage in points in the paint and outrebounded the hosts 39-27, though Illinois grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and had 13 second-chance points.
A turning point came less than two minutes into the game, when Woodson burned a timeout after Illinois went up 4-0 and forced two Indiana turnovers. The Hoosiers scored the first 12 points after the stoppage, including 3-pointers from Geronimo and Trey Galloway and eventually stretched the run to 18-3 to push their lead to double digits. Illinois missed eight consecutive shots and 11 of 12 after the timeout.
Indiana’s first-half lead peaked at 33-14 after Jackson-Davis scored from inside for an old-fashioned 3-point play, Hood-Schifino stole a pass and raced the other way for a long-armed dunk, and Geronimo scored from in close after a nifty interior pass from Jackson-Davis.
Hood-Schifino scored 10 points, all in the first half, and added four assists.
Jackson-Davis and Geronimo combined to go 12 for 12 from the field in the opening half for 26 points and despite committing nine turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, the Hoosiers led 43-33 at the break after shooting 67% in the half.