Indiana coach Mike Woodson made it very clear where he thought his team fell short against Rutgers on Saturday in the Hoosiers’ first loss of the season.
“I just thought we got out-toughed,” Woodson said. That was more glaring to me than anything.”
The lack of grit was somewhat surprising after the Hoosiers had defended for 40 minutes at an elite level and won the rebounding battle just days earlier in a victory over then-ranked North Carolina. On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights out-rebounded Indiana 47-33 and had 24 points in the paint to 14. Indiana out-scored the Tar Heels in the paint 50-24.
Asked how he could get Indiana back to playing like the team which sent 18th-ranked North Carolina packing at Assembly Hall, Woodson provided an expletive-laden response.
“It ain’t magical,” the second-year coach said. “You’ve just got to work them and display it on the floor, display it like we did in the Carolina game. If you look at that game and you say, well, who was the toughest in that game, you’re going to say Indiana was the toughest team. They got 50-50 balls, they defended the s--- out of Carolina. It wasn’t that way against Rutgers.
“We’ve been pretty good in that area. Well, we got out-toughed against Rutgers, so we’ve got to figure out how to not let that happen again going forward. That’s the key. There’s nothing magical in practice that you can – I can roll a ball out and say, ‘Loose ball drills,’ like Coach (Bob) Knight used to do and make you get on the floor and knock the s--- out of somebody and getting a loose ball. I can do all those things.
“But that don’t mean s--- to me. You’ve got to do it in the damn game when it counts. That’s when it counts. Not in practice, knocking the s--- out of each other, which we do. We beat each other up for almost four months before we actually got an opponent.”
Woodson made his disappointment in the team’s toughness clear to his players, as well, and the No. 14 Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) will have a chance to be better tonight when they face Nebraska (6-3, 0-0) at Assembly Hall.
The players are treating the loss to the Scarlet Knights as more of an outlier than a reflection of their team’s overall physicality.
“We have it in us, that’s the thing,” Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp said. “We wouldn’t be here right now and we wouldn’t be in the position we are right now if we didn’t have toughness. The fact that we got out-toughed in one game doesn’t mean it’s not there.
“But moving forward it’s about fixing it and making sure everyone knows that’s really our identity.”
Fixing it involves, at minimum, being better on the offensive glass, where Indiana gave up 17 rebounds against the Scarlet Knights, including 13 in the first 13 minutes. That many second chances largely canceled out a solid defensive performance from IU, which held Rutgers to 37% shooting.
Nebraska will test Indiana’s effort on the boards as it ranks in the top 75 nationally in rebound margin and out-rebounded No. 7 Creighton on Sunday in one of the biggest wins in recent memory for the perennial Big Ten doormat. The Cornhuskers, led by sixth-year senior Derrick Walker and his 16.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, have won three in a row against high-major opponents for just the second time four years under coach Fred Hoiberg.
“For us, the Rutgers game is over,” Kopp said. “We watched our film, we learned from it and now it’s about Nebraska. There’s 20 Big Ten games and if you get hung up on one, it could quickly turn into two, three, four and more. For us, it’s about moving on to Nebraska and focusing on beating them.”
Note: Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is still day to day with a back injury, Woodson said Monday and it is unclear whether he will play tonight after sitting out against Rutgers.